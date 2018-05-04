Burke Porter Group Announces Strategic Consulting Partnership With WinterPark Engineering

Together, WinterPark and BPG will provide cost-effective emission and diagnostic services to their common automotive customers worldwide. WinterPark's relationships with key regulatory agencies ensure BPG's vehicle testing systems continue to meet global regulatory standards. BPG's direct knowledge and industry-recognized vehicle test systems will provide WinterPark the opportunity to approach new customers in the automotive space.

"Emissions testing is more complex than ever with regulations constantly changing," David DeBoer, CEO of BPG. "Through our strategic partnership with WinterPark, we can go beyond identifying the problems for our customers to helping them come up with the solutions. Burke Porter Group is known for its commitment to service and builds on that reputation."

"Burke Porter Group has offered highly competitive vehicle testing solutions to the automotive market since 1953," said Mark Frank, CEO of WinterPark. "With their history of vehicle knowledge combined with our expertise in creating solutions for emissions challenges, we have the opportunity to bring a new level of service to automotive customers."

With more than 75 years of combined automotive industry experience, BPG and WinterPark have completed projects for leading automotive companies including Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and Hyundai in North America, Europe and Asia. BPG and WinterPark expect to periodically evaluate and refine their relationship as BPG's business evolves.

To learn more, please visit www.burkeportergroup.com and www.winterpark.us.

About Burke Porter Group

Burke Porter Group (BPG) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of customized, premium intelligent machinery and instrumentation integrating sensor-based feedback to modify machine control and performance. A growing company of machinery manufacturers, BPG has an international footprint serving the automotive, advanced manufacturing and life science markets throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas. BPG, with their significant machine building expertise, has been successfully serving customers in many industries and providing localized service for over 60 years. BPG continues growing its end markets and global presence through new product technologies, strategic acquisitions and enhanced customer service. Burke Porter Group is dedicated to bringing customers the most intelligent and innovative solutions available.

About WinterPark Engineering LLC

WinterPark Engineering LLC (WinterPark) is an expert in the delivery of high-value engineering solutions connected to on-board diagnostics, emissions controls, and vehicle testing. WinterPark has developed a core expertise in on-board diagnostic systems, with application in a variety of end markets including passenger and heavy-duty vehicles as well as on industrial, military, and marine applications. With a strong reputation for assisting leading automotive OEMs in obtaining regulatory approvals, WinterPark has worked with clients throughout North America, Europe and Asia since 2006.

