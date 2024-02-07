Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Launches On-Site Hemodialysis

-Burke is first and only rehabilitation hospital in New York State with on-site dialysis for patients with kidney disease-

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Rehabilitation announced it will be offering hemodialysis treatments for patients admitted to its main hospital located in White Plains, beginning February 2024. Burke is the first and only rehabilitation hospital in New York State with on-site dialysis capabilities for post-acute patients with kidney disease and late-stage renal disease.

Hemodialysis is a procedure where a dialysis machine and a special filter are combined to clean a patient's blood. Previously, hemodialysis patients were required to travel to a third-party facility for these treatments multiple times a week, preventing their admission to Burke. Allowing patients to stay at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital for hemodialysis offers them a single setting for continuous care as well as faster recovery times.

"Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is forever committed to investing in new ways to deliver world-class, comprehensive care to its patients," said Burke Rehabilitation's Executive Director, Scott Edelman, MBA, CPA, CFE. "Adding this service will greatly improve the overall patient experience within our facility and motivate future patients who require dialysis to confidently choose our rehabilitation facility for their care."

The implementation of on-site dialysis will enable Burke to admit patients with this medical need for the first time. More than 200 patients a year are expected to receive this service, which can be comfortably delivered bedside or in a dialysis suite. The innovation will also create more jobs at Burke, which recently was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Westchester by 914INC.

"The addition of on-site hemodialysis to Burke's suite of services is a game-changer for patients with advanced kidney disease," said Michael Palumbo, MD, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer at White Plains Hospital. "Patients can now fully immerse themselves in their rehabilitation journey knowing that all their needs are being met in one location. We appreciate this foresight and look forward to continuing to refer our patients to the outstanding team at Burke."

On-site hemodialysis at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital will be provided by Fresenius, one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the nation.

For more information about the program, visit www.burke.org or call 914-597-2519.

About Burke Rehabilitation

Burke Rehabilitation is a nationally recognized and accredited not-for-profit healthcare organization that provides leading physical rehabilitation treatment, research and graduate medical education. Burke offers a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services to improve the quality of life for people following an injury or surgery and those managing symptoms from chronic conditions. Recently ranked as a top rehabilitation hospital by US News & World Report, Burke Rehabilitation has the lowest hospital readmission rate in the country and is the largest provider of stroke rehabilitation in New York. In addition to its hospital in White Plains, NY, Burke has 12 outpatient locations in Westchester County, the Hudson Valley, and the Bronx, with additional sites planned. Burke is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System. For more information, please visit www.burke.org .

SOURCE Burke Rehabilitation