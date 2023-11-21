Burke Williams Spa Holiday Gift Card Packages, Plans for 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Williams, a recognized leader in the luxury day spa industry since 1984, has big plans to scale in the near future ranging from announcing the expansion of the company's H2V product line to exploring new ways to enhance the guest experience, and so much more.

Since the holidays are right around the corner, Burke Williams launched a holiday promotion for gift card packages focused on treating guests to the services they've always known and loved. Essentially, Burke Williams's signature transformative experiences.

Packages include an assortment of expertly curated Burke Williams treatments, including massages, facials and spa baths. Select packages also include original, innovative services exclusively developed by the specialists at Burke Williams.

Additionally, in 2024, Burke Williams plans to continue delivering the highest quality massage and spa services to guests throughout California while also exploring new horizons, including upcoming announcements around the company's product line.

For more information on holiday promotions from Burke Williams, visit the following link: https://www.burkewilliams.com

About Burke Williams:

For almost 40 years Burke Williams has been recognized as an innovator and leader in the spa industry and the company has built not only a loyal following but also a team that works together to provide the best guest experiences possible. Today, with 11 locations across California, Burke Williams is a sanctuary, a place for wellness and beauty, inspiration and optimism.

