Burleson Real Estate Market Report: Homes Taking Longer to Sell but Holding Firm on Pricing in 2024

BURLESON, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J & J Cash Home Buyers and MJ Properties have released a new evaluation of the Burleson, Texas, real estate market. The report reveals that while homes are taking longer to sell in 2024, they continue to sell at strong prices, with final sales closing at 98% of their original list price.

The analysis found that homes are spending approximately 3% more time on the market compared to 2023. Despite the increase in Days on Market (DOM), Burleson remains a growing community, with 785 homes sold through Realtors in 2024, up from 742 in 2023.

"These trends show sellers are holding firm on their prices while navigating a slightly more competitive market," said Jason Hull, owner of J & J Cash Home Buyers. "For homeowners needing a faster sale, we offer cash offers and a simple, low-stress process."

Misty Allred, owner of MJ Properties, added, "Burleson's market reflects strong demand, but extended Days on Market highlights the need for careful strategy. We help sellers achieve the best possible outcome for their property."

Days on Market is a key metric for understanding the risks of selling a home. The longer a home stays listed, the higher the chance of issues arising. Homeowners can use the Days on Market Calculator to estimate selling times.

Access Key Resources and Tools

The report, Burleson Real Estate Market Trends in 2024, provides insights into the current market and is available at https://www.jandjcashhomebuyers.com/johnson-county/burleson-tx/burleson-real-estate-market-trends-in-2024/.

For those needing to sell quickly, J & J Cash Home Buyers offers flexible cash purchase options. Meanwhile, MJ Properties specializes in helping sellers achieve maximum market value for their homes.

About J & J Cash Home Buyers

Founded in 2012, J & J Cash Home Buyers has been helping homeowners in Johnson County sell their properties quickly and with less hassle. Learn more at https://www.jandjcashhomebuyers.com/about-us.

About MJ Properties

MJ Properties focuses on providing top-tier real estate services, helping sellers get the highest price possible for their properties. Learn more at https://www.mjpropertiescrowley.com/about.

For more information or inquiries, please contact:

Jason Hull

Owner, J & J Cash Home Buyers

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (972) 808-6913

Misty Allred

Owner, MJ Properties

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (817) 714-8301

SOURCE J & J Cash Home Buyers