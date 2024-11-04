Burling Wealth Partners Launches Independent Wealth Management Firm with over $750 million in Assets Under Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran wealth advisor Mark Resnik and investment manager Steven Resnik are proud to announce the launch of Burling Wealth Partners ("Burling") with over $750 million in assets under management. Based in Chicago, Burling is an innovative, independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving as a trusted partner for high-net-worth individuals and families.

"For over 30 years, Mark Resnik has had the honor and privilege to serve clients with a focus on providing tailored strategies to meet each client's needs. Having experienced first-hand the impact of industry consolidation, we are bucking the trend in creating a model with better alignment among the client, advisor, and firm," said Steven Resnik, Managing Director.

Burling has established a team that blends deep experience and diverse expertise, with industry veterans Young Im, Zachary Patzik, and Abby Davis joining the Burling team. The mutual respect, cooperation, and collaboration amongst our team enables us to uniquely service our clients across the wealth management spectrum. As an independent registered investment advisor, Burling has the freedom to carefully choose best-in-class partners, leverage cutting-edge industry technologies, and establish competitive and transparent fees.

Burling was launched to provide clients with a sophisticated wealth management experience, crafted to meet the evolving needs of clients as the industry is set to undergo a multigenerational transfer of wealth. "Having researched the market as a private equity investor, we believe there is a unique opportunity to build a next-generation wealth management firm to provide advisors with the opportunity to better serve their clients," added Steven Resnik, Managing Director.

About Burling Wealth Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Burling Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm. We combine sophisticated expertise, personalized service, and highly tailored solutions to navigate both simple and complex life and financial decisions.

Burling Wealth Partners, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Burling may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

Note: Assets under management as of October 28, 2024.

