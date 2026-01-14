Burling Wealth Partners Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management in First Full Year of Operations

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burling Wealth Partners, an independent Registered Investment Advisor, announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in client assets under management as of December 31, 2025. This milestone was achieved entirely through organic growth in the firm's first full year of business.

Founded in September 2024, Burling Wealth Partners set out with a clear vision: to create a firm that puts clients first, delivers boutique and custom-tailored solutions, leverages technology for efficiency, and fosters a culture of independence and ownership. Clients responded to that vision, and their trust has fueled the firm's rapid growth.

"We launched Burling Wealth Partners to build a client-first, independent firm and this milestone shows that approach resonates," said Steven Resnik, Founder and Managing Director of Burling Wealth Partners.

"Our growth reflects the confidence clients have in our team and our ability to deliver personalized solutions," added Abby Davis, Managing Director, Client Services of Burling Wealth Partners. Since launch, the firm has continued to expand its team of seasoned advisors and client service professionals, deepening the expertise available to families.

Looking ahead, Burling Wealth Partners plans to continue investing in talent, technology, expanding capabilities, and enhancing its client experience while maintaining the boutique-level service and fiduciary commitment that sets it apart.

About Burling Wealth Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Burling Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm. We combine sophisticated expertise, personalized service, and highly tailored solutions to navigate both simple and complex life and financial decisions.

