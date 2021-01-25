Burlington Code Academy Closes $10mm in Income Share Agreement Financing Capital to Expand Access to Software Engineering Education

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Code Academy (BCA) today announced the close of $10mm in growth financing to drive the expansion of their Income Share Agreement program. The Vermont-based education company is one of New England's premier technical bootcamps and continuously delivers exceptional student outcomes in the software engineering sector, projected to grow 22% over the next 10 years . BCA plans to use this capital infusion to expand their Income Share Agreement program, enabling more students, not only historically within New England but now growing across the country, to access top-tier in-person and online training and demonstrating their commitment to delivering superior outcomes and high return-on-investment to students.

Burlington Code Academy has partnered with Leif, the nation's leading ISA Management Platform. Leif works with top education providers that deliver exceptional outcomes to students across a variety of fields. Leif's outcomes-aligned tuition financing solutions help education providers unlock full program growth and impact potential.

Alex Horner, co-founder and COO of BCA, commented: "Income Share Agreements align perfectly with our mission to deliver a strong return on investment to students and prepare them for the modern workplace. We chose to partner with Leif because they are the market's only full service ISA Program Manager, offering best-in-class technology solutions to help solve the origination, program management, and financing needs for our program. Leif's expertise made launching and growing our ISA program a smooth experience for BCA and our students."

"Leif partners with the best education providers across the country, with both national and regional reach," remarked Jeffrey Groeber, CEO of Leif. "Burlington Code Academy has made a demonstrable impact on lives and careers within its local community of Vermont and New England, more broadly. Their pedagogy and intense focus on strong return on investment demonstrates clear value and ISAs demonstrate their alignment of incentives. We are thrilled to help Burlington Code Academy grow as it expands its presence across the country."

About Burlington Code Academy

Founded in 2017 by Benny Boas (CEO) and Alex Horner (COO), Burlington Code Academy was born out of a shared vision: to create an accessible technology school that always gives students a return on their investment.

The school has since earned a reputation as a leading center for career transformation and technology education. BCA's award winning education programs emphasize teamwork, career-readiness and the importance of collaborative learning.

About Leif:

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the Income Share Agreement ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance.

