Burlington Junction Railway Tapped for BNSF Shortline Select Program

BURLINGTON, Iowa, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Junction Railway (BJRY), a Class III railroad headquartered in Iowa, has announced that it has been added to the BNSF Railway Shortline Select Program as one of three new railroads chosen for the exclusive, customer-focused program. Shortline Select, which launched in September 2024, allows shortline railroads to share BNSF's commitment to growth and service by providing expanded opportunities for customers to reach an even broader consumer base.

"We are honored by this opportunity to expand our relationship with BNSF and to provide our 'white glove' rail switching services to their customers and transload partners," explains Peter Hoth, BJRY Principal-Corporate Development.

As a participant in Shortline Select, BJRY will collaborate with BNSF on the Class I railroad's economic development and growth initiatives in these ways:

Premier Transloads – Transload providers on BJRY may be included in BNSF's Premier Transload Program, a network of more than 400 transloaders across the BNSF system.

Certified Sites – Select locations on BJRY may be eligible for BNSF's Certified Site designation, which is an inventory of available, rail-ready industrial sites that are pre-approved for development, increasing speed to market.

Participating Shortline Select railway partners will work with BNSF on a suite of operational process improvements and have pre-defined economic arrangements with BNSF that enable expedited responsiveness to customer rate requests. The program combines the benefit of shortline customized service with BNSF's vast network reach.

About BJRY



Based in Burlington, Iowa, Burlington Junction Railway has been in operation since 1985 providing flexible and reliable shipping and receiving services by rail. It manages a wide variety of commodities such as wallboard, lumber, bulk liquids, dry bulk, machinery, steel rebar, specialty oversize shipments, and many more. Its specialty services include switching, transloading, and locomotive servicing. For more information, visit www.bjryrail.com.

SOURCE Burlington Junction Railway