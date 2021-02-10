Burlington Stores & its Customers Raise Nearly $4 Million for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the Fight Against Blood Cancer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, and Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, teamed up for the 19th consecutive year to raise critical funds to support LLS's goal of creating a world without blood cancer, and to further their LLS Children's Initiative, a $100 million multi-year endeavor to help children not only survive, but thrive after treatment. This past fall, Burlington customers donated $1 or more at checkout in the retailers' more than 760 stores nationwide, which resulted in nearly $4 million of support.

The newly established LLS Children's Initiative is dedicated to changing the course of treatment and care, while providing much-needed financial and emotional support to the children and their families impacted by blood cancer. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: new research grants to advance novel therapies; the first global precision medicine clinical trial for pediatric acute leukemia called LLS PedAL; enhanced free education and support services for children and their families; and renewed policy and advocacy efforts.

In addition to this year's in-store fundraising campaign, Burlington hosted several celebratory outdoor parades in front of select store locations for young cancer survivors. These events allowed store associates to recognize and cheer for local young cancer survivors and their families, while keeping safe and socially distant. Each young hero received a Burlington gift card and personalized gift bag from Burlington based on their interests and personal style. Events occurred in the following communities across the country: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlanta.

"LLS is proud to partner with our Honored Friend and #1 National Corporate Retail Partner, Burlington Stores, and grateful for their tremendous support and their customers' readiness to give," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS president and chief executive officer. "For close to two decades now, Burlington's commitment has helped LLS invest more than $1.3 billion in cutting edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment. As the leading source of free blood cancer information, education and support, we can reach blood cancer patients who need our support and services now, more than ever."

"At Burlington, we are committed to the fight against blood cancer and to raise critical funds for LLS and their Children's Initiative," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "Through these times of uncertainty, we truly appreciate our customers' generosity and our associates' continued support. We know that any donation amount will make a difference in the lives of children and families impacted by blood cancer."

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 769 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise – with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at up to 60% off other retailers' prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

914-821-8973

[email protected]

Alexa Royle

Tierney

215-790-4371

[email protected]

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)