Burlington Stores Donates Over $1.53 Million to AdoptAClassroom.org

Burlington hosted their fourth consecutive in-store fundraising campaign from August 3 to September 7. At each of the 735 nationwide Burlington locations, shoppers were encouraged to donate to the organization at check-out, just in time for the start of this unprecedented 2020 school year. Over the course of the partnership, Burlington has donated more than $7 million to AdoptAClassroom.org through this yearly back-to-school timed campaign in support of nearly 1 million students.

According to the June 2020 AdoptAClassroom.org survey , 59% of teachers reported needing technology for students while 48% reported needing technology for their own homes so they can teach remotely, all added costs that will likely increase teachers' out-of-pocket spending as distance learning endures.

"As the country continues to navigate these uncertain times, educators and students have bravely risen to the challenge that this new school year presents," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "We appreciate the generosity from our customers and associates, who help us to demonstrate Burlington's commitment to supporting teachers and their students, providing access to the school supplies needed to learn and succeed."

"Over the years, Burlington's incredibly generous donations have made a significant difference in the lives of teachers and students and, given the unfamiliar times, this year's donation may be the most crucial yet," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director, AdoptAClassroom.org. "Our long-standing partnership and unwavering commitment serve as a reminder that education continues to be a fundamental building block to opportunity – and ultimately, success – especially for our underserved communities."

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 739 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise - with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at prices up to 60% off other retailers' prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org, is a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. The organization's proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, the organization has raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, it holds a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

