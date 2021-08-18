Burloak Technologies and Kinectrics to Develop Additively Manufactured Parts for the Nuclear Power Industry

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, and Kinectrics are pleased to announce a collaboration agreement to develop additively manufactured parts for the global nuclear power generation industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Burloak and Kinectrics will join forces to optimize the design and manufacturability of a range of components and replacement parts for a range of applications used in the nuclear power generating process. The two companies will jointly qualify all components developed under the partnership and work together to accelerate adoption of additive manufacturing within the nuclear power industry.

"The nuclear power generation industry has exacting performance and reliability requirements because reactors simply cannot fail," stated Martin Baxendale, Vice President of Operations at Burloak. "We look forward to working with Kinectrics to leverage our collective knowledge to offer performance and cost benefits to nuclear operators."

"Kinectrics looks forward to working with Burloak to bring additively manufactured safety-critical parts to the global nuclear power generation industry with increased quality, shorter lead times, complex geometries, and a lower overall cost of ownership," said David Harris, President and CEO of Kinectrics. "Burloak's experience in the global additive manufacturing industry, coupled with Kinectrics' extensive nuclear experience and deep understanding of materials, testing, codes and standards, nuclear regulation, and safety critical applications, will offer its clients innovative solutions for plant obsolescence issues and new options for Small Modular Reactors."

Kinectrics is a leading international provider of life cycle management services for the power generation and electricity industries.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and design services for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak works with the most innovative companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit samuel.com.

About Kinectrics

Kinectrics is the category leader in providing life cycle management services for the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in engineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independent laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment and an award-winning team of over 1,000 engineers and technical experts. From initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably and efficiently throughout their entire life-cycle. For more information visit kinectrics.com

