Burloak Technologies Developing Industry's First 3D-Printed Brake Sleeve with Safran Landing Systems

PARIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies – a leader in the additive manufacturing industry and a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited – today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Landing Systems – the world leader in aircraft landing and braking systems – to jointly develop additive-manufactured aircraft landing gear components. Under the MoU, Burloak Technologies will collaborate with Safran Landing Systems on additive manufacturing research and technology studies, as well as product and process development and commercial production.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Safran Landing Systems to work on this exciting project," said Peter Adams, President and Co-founder of Burloak Technologies. "We have a proven track record in developing complex, additively manufactured aerospace components for flight, and this collaboration will demonstrate the commercial viability and significant advantages of additive manufacturing compared to traditional processes for critical, large-format airframe components."

Under the agreement, Burloak will combine its additive manufacturing and machining capabilities with Safran Landing Systems' titanium parts to develop landing system components, including brake sleeves, using high-deposition directed energy technology.

A generic brake sleeve prototype has been jointly developed, with an approximate diameter of 6.5 inches (165 millimeters) and a height of approximately 17 inches (430 millimeters). This prototype will be on display at Burloak Technologies' booth at the Paris International Airshow, June 17 to 20, Hall 3, Booth 20. Burloak will be co-located with Samuel and Missouri Metals, a leader in custom titanium hot forming and super plastic forming of aerospace parts.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

