Burloak Technologies to Open State-of-the-Art Additive Manufacturing Center

The Center will accelerate the industry's adoption of additive manufacturing by providing every service required to move customer projects from concept, to optimized design for additive manufacturing (DFAM), to full-scale production in a single location.

"Additive manufacturing is a rapidly developing technology that creates much lighter, stronger parts while reducing costs by consolidating multiple manufacturing steps into a single process," said Peter Adams, President and Co-founder of Burloak Technologies. "For these reasons, additive manufacturing is attractive to companies in multiple industries, such as aerospace, automotive and healthcare. However, the barrier to adoption for many companies has been their lack of expertise and equipment. Through this Center, we are removing the obstacles a prospective customer would face on its own, making it easier, faster and less costly for them to make use of this exciting new technology."

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering, design for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. The Company is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co. is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 5,000 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. Supporting over 40,000 customers, we leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

