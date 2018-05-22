Burlywood Accelerates Transition to All-Flash Data Centers with Introduction of TrueFlash Software

Led by an expert team with decades of storage controller experience, Burlywood has built an architecture that allows for rapid innovation and flexible integration of customer requirements. With the introduction of TrueFlash, Burlywood is providing the industry's first modular flash storage architecture that accelerates time to market of new flash technology while delivering disruptive cost and performance benefits to customers deploying cloud storage solutions, all-flash arrays, and hyper-converged solutions.

"With a predicted growth rate in data of 500 percent over the next 10 years, many IT managers struggle to balance the need for faster, denser and lower-powered flash against the expense and limited availability that the current supply chain yields," said George Crump, President and Founder of Storage Switzerland. "By changing how storage works and how it is delivered, Burlywood is attempting to lower flash costs and improve time to market in order to provide cloud companies with the advantages of SSDs at 20 to 40 percent less cost over current solutions."

By deploying a disruptive business model that reduces cost and improves supply, Burlywood is making it easy for hyperscale enterprises, content delivery networks, and cloud providers to transition to an all-flash architecture. TrueFlash allows for the use of the latest flash technology with better performance earlier in the lifecycle of flash nodes. Integrated multi-stream Quality of Service (QoS) provides advanced traffic management and consistent performance, tuning it to match the exact needs of customers' environments and workloads.

TrueFlash is the industry's first modular flash controller architecture designed specifically for hyperscale data centers and AFA/HCI systems. By supporting all storage formats, any protocol and current or future NAND memory, Burlywood provides organizations with full SSD solutions based on the TrueFlash software and FPGA optimized to customers' specifications.

"It comes as no surprise that companies everywhere are looking for a solution that will allow them to deploy an optimized storage environment for their applications at the lowest possible total cost of ownership, and shortest time to market" said Tod Earhart, CEO of Burlywood. "While an all-flash data center is ideally suited to deliver the benefits of performance and density, cost has long been a limiting factor. By using the latest flash available for a specific application, combined with an advanced programmable controller and Burlywood TrueFlash software, we are able to deliver an enterprise-class flash solution at a cost of up to 40 percent less while increasing performance and expanding capacity."

TrueFlash is available via an array of flexible business models with dedicated in-house support, technical and strategic support in all phases of its lifecycle, and collaborative roadmap planning from Burlywood. Additional information about TrueFlash is available at https://www.burlywoodtech.com

About Burlywood

Powered by a highly productive, expert development team comprised of executives from companies such as HP, Western Digital, Hitachi, Micron and Intel, storage software startup Burlywood is accelerating the transition to the all-flash data center. The company's patented TrueFlash technology changes how storage works and is delivered by lowering flash costs, increasing storage density and increasing flash performance while shortening the time to market. The new flash storage paradigm is ideally suited for customers in the hyperscale, content delivery and cloud markets that want to move to all-flash environments but have found that current SSD offerings are a constraint. Find out more about how Burlywood is allowing flash to be used as it was intended at https://www.burlywoodtech.com

