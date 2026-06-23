Burn Boot Camp Announces Exclusive Partnership with Global Artist Marshmello

At Burn Boot Camp, music has always been more than a background soundtrack. It is a core part of the energy that powers every workout, helping members stay motivated, push through challenges, and remind them what they are capable of every day. For Co-Founders Devan and Morgan Kline, Marshmello's music has long been part of that experience, making this partnership a natural extension of the atmosphere the brand has built and delivered for its members since inception in 2012.

"The right music can completely change how people feel," said Morgan Kline, CEO and Co-Founder of Burn Boot Camp. "For years, Marshmello's music has helped fuel workouts across our gyms because it brings energy, positivity, and momentum. Beyond the music, Devan and I admire the community he has built and his commitment to health and wellness. This partnership brings together two brands that believe showing up consistently can change lives."

While Marshmello is known globally for creating music that brings people together, health and wellness have become an increasingly important part of his daily routine while balancing a demanding international tour schedule. As a part of the long-term partnership, he is preparing to open his own Burn Boot Camp location, underscoring his commitment to the brand's mission and the role fitness plays in his life both on and off the stage.

"Whether it's through music or fitness, it's all about creating positive energy and bringing people together," said Marshmello. "Burn Boot Camp has built an incredible community that motivates people to keep showing up for themselves and for each other. I'm excited to be part of that journey."

The partnership will launch in gyms on June 29 with Marshmello Mondays, a weekly member experience featuring exclusive playlists designed to help members start their week with fresh energy and motivation. Throughout the year, Burn Boot Camp members can expect additional content, activations, and experiences inspired by Marshmello's signature positivity and the brand's community-first approach to fitness.

Marshmello joins the ranks of global entertainer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, who joined Burn Boot Camp in January 2026 as Equity Partner, Franchisee, and its first-ever Executive Partner, Brand and Growth.

To learn more about the partnership, visit burnbootcamp.com/marshmello.

About Burn Boot Camp

Burn Boot Camp is a leading U.S. fitness brand dedicated to helping women and their families build strength, confidence, and healthy lifestyles. Founded in 2012 by husband-and-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, the brand serves more than 145,000 members nationwide through its signature 45-minute camps, complimentary Childwatch, and proprietary floating floor designed to reduce impact and help prevent injury. With more than 400 locations across the United States and new international franchise opportunities available, members also have access to expert fitness, recovery, nutrition, and wellness content through the Burn Boot Camp App with Burn On Demand. Recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for eight consecutive years and the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years, the company continues to expand its reach through strategic partnerships with global entertainer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and global music producer and artist Marshmello. Co-Founders Devan and Morgan are also the best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength. To stay in the loop, follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp