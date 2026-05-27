Burn Boot Camp Hoover Owner Jim Safron Earns Prestigious Mark of Excellence Award

Alabama Multi-Unit Franchisee Recognized for Exceptional Membership Growth, Leadership and Community Impact

HOOVER, Ala., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Safron, Burn Boot Camp Hoover franchise partner, recently celebrated earning the company's prestigious Mark of Excellence award, recognizing the location as one of the top-performing franchises across the national Burn Boot Camp system. This honor celebrates locations that demonstrate exceptional performance in operations, member engagement and long-term business growth, including maintaining 600 or more active members throughout the qualifying period of June 1, 2024 through May 31, 2025.

Burn Boot Camp Hoover, AL

Since opening the Hoover location in 2019, Safron and his team have grown the location to serve 640 members. Safron joined Burn Boot Camp in 2016 and now operates four locations in the greater Birmingham area, with plans to open two additional gyms. His leadership and dedication to the Burn community have helped Burn Boot Camp Hoover as a leading location within the franchise system.

"The Mark of Excellence award is how we recognize franchise partners who set the standard, and Jim Safron exemplifies what it means to elevate the Burn Boot Camp experience through consistency, culture and care," said Morgan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "His leadership, commitment to community and ability to build a high-performing, supportive environment for both members and staff reflect the very best of our brand."

A celebration honoring Safron and his team was held at the Hoover gym, with additional recognition taking place at Burn Boot Camp's national awards ceremony.

"Receiving the Mark of Excellence award is incredibly meaningful to our team because it reflects the people who make Burn Boot Camp Hoover so special," Jim Safron shares. "We're proud to have built a community where people feel encouraged, supported and connected. Being able to make that kind of impact in the Hoover community is what means the most to us."

Burn Boot Camp continues to attract mission-driven franchise partners like Safron who create powerful community impact while driving strong operational performance. Built around a franchise partner–first revenue model and supported by national leadership, Burn Boot Camp offers a proven path for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of women and families.

According to the 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, Burn Boot Camp delivers impressive results for its franchise partners. With an average annual revenue of approximately $730K per location, top-performing gyms generating as much as $1.6M, and a systemwide average EBITDA of $121K (per Item 19 | 2026 FDD), Burn offers a proven model for success.

Prime territories are available nationwide and Burn Boot Camp is seeking driven single- and multi-unit operators ready to join a high-growth brand that empowers confident women, strengthens families and builds deeply connected communities. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Burn Boot Camp offers veteran franchisees who join 15% off the initial franchise fee. Learn more at burnbootcampfranchise.com.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a U.S.-based fitness franchise that helps women and their families build strength, confidence and healthy lifestyles. With unlimited 45-minute circuit style camps, complimentary childwatch, and a proprietary floating floor designed to protect joints and help prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp serves over 145,000 members nationwide. The brand has more than 400 locations open and over 620 open and awarded territories combined. Through the Burn Boot Camp App and Burn On Demand, members have access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across over 15 categories. Burn Boot Camp has expanded its cultural reach through strategic partnerships, including entrepreneur and entertainer Kevin Hart, who serves as a brand partner for the company's mission of empowering communities through fitness. Devan and Morgan Kline are also best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

For more information, visit BurnBootCamp.com and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp