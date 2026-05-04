Burn Boot Camp Expands D.C. Metro Presence with New Bethesda Location

New Bethesda gym builds on Burn Boot Camp's growing footprint while serving an expanding local fitness community

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a nationwide leader in fitness and community-focused training, has announced the opening of a new Burn Boot Camp location in Bethesda on April 27, 2026. The new gym is located at 5425 Wisconsin Avenue and will offer Burn Boot Camp's signature high-energy workouts, expert training and supportive community.

Burn Boot Camp is known for its empowering approach to fitness, offering 45-minute camps designed for all fitness levels, complimentary childwatch and a focus on strength, conditioning and confidence, both inside and outside the gym.

The new Burn Boot Camp Bethesda location is owned and operated by local franchise partners Meg and Gerald Agyin.

"We're excited to continue growing Burn Boot Camp's presence in the D.C. metro area with the opening of our new Bethesda location," said Amber Burke, chief operating officer of Burn Boot Camp. "This community has shown strong demand for our approach to fitness, and this new location allows us to support even more members with the training, accountability and sense of connection that define the Burn experience. We're proud to partner with passionate franchise owners to bring that experience to life in Bethesda."

For more information about Burn Boot Camp Bethesda, camp schedules or membership options, visit burnbootcamp.com/locations/bethesda-md.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a U.S.-based fitness franchise that helps women and their families build strength, confidence and healthy lifestyles. With unlimited 45-minute circuit style camps, complimentary childwatch, and a proprietary floating floor designed to protect joints and help prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp serves over 145,000 members nationwide. The brand has more than 400 locations open and over 620 open and awarded territories combined. Through the Burn Boot Camp App and Burn On Demand, members have access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across over 15 categories. Burn Boot Camp has expanded its cultural reach through strategic partnerships, including entrepreneur and entertainer Kevin Hart, who serves as a brand partner for the company's mission of empowering communities through fitness. Devan and Morgan Kline are also best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

For more information, visit BurnBootCamp.com and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp