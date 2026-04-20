Burn Boot Camp Announces Grand Opening of MetroWest Location

New location expands Burn Boot Camp's local footprint and strengthens its growing community across the region

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a nationwide leader in fitness and community-focused training, is excited to announce the opening of a new Burn Boot Camp location in MetroWest on April 20, 2026. The new gym is located at 2425A S Hiawassee Road and will offer Burn Boot Camp's signature high-energy workouts, expert training and supportive community.

Burn Boot Camp is known for its empowering approach to fitness, offering 45-minute camps designed for all fitness levels, complimentary childwatch and a focus on strength, conditioning and confidence, both inside and outside the gym.

The new Burn Boot Camp MetroWest location, the fourth in the greater Orlando area, is owned and operated by local franchise partners Kelly Braun and Colin Dixon.

"We're excited to continue growing the Burn Boot Camp community in the Orlando area with the opening of this new location," said Amber Burke, chief operating officer of Burn Boot Camp. "This expansion reflects the strength of our existing presence here and the passion of our franchise partners who are committed to bringing our mission to even more people. As our community grows, we remain focused on delivering the same high-quality training, support and sense of belonging that Burn members know and love."

For more information about Burn Boot Camp MetroWest, camp schedules or membership options, visit burnbootcamp.com/locations/metrowest-fl.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a U.S.-based fitness franchise that helps women and their families build strength, confidence and healthy lifestyles. With unlimited 45-minute circuit style camps, complimentary childwatch, and a proprietary floating floor designed to protect joints and help prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp serves over 145,000 members nationwide. The brand has more than 400 locations open and over 620 open and awarded territories combined. Through the Burn Boot Camp App and Burn On Demand, members have access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across over 15 categories. Burn Boot Camp has expanded its cultural reach through strategic partnerships, including entrepreneur and entertainer Kevin Hart, who serves as a brand partner for the company's mission of empowering communities through fitness. Devan and Morgan Kline are also best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

For more information, visit BurnBootCamp.com and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp