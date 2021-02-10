Burn Boot Camp Breaks The Top 100 on Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp , the boutique fitness gym known for transforming lives, communities, and empowering women through challenging 45-minute workouts, has made the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the 3rd year in a row, rising to #90. After debuting on the list in 2019 at #424, Burn Boot Camp jumped more than 200 spots to #212 in 2020 before breaking into the Top 100 this year.

Founded by Morgan and Devan Kline in 2012, Burn Boot Camp quickly skyrocketed to success. The business formally became a franchise in 2015 and in 2017, they opened their 100th location. By 2020, they surpassed 250 locations, and this year are primed to become one of the most sought-after franchises to watch.

"When we started Burn Boot Camp, it was with a mind to bring community support, health, and fitness together in a way that would really impact and help to change people's lives," says Devan Kline. "Now, we are not only impacting people's wellness journey but their business and entrepreneurial dreams as well. We've seen so many members in Burn Nation that believe in our mission become Franchise Partners, and to see this brand continue to evolve even in the toughest of times really makes both Morgan and myself proud."

Despite challenges in 2020, Burn Boot Camp continued to expand, opening 45 new gyms throughout the year. With a community mindset, it was important to the team to meet their members wherever they were. At the start of the pandemic, Devan and Morgan began streaming their signature high-intensity strength and cardio workouts, along with rejuvenating yoga sessions, kids camps and additions like hip-hop dance and kempo-style kickboxing to members at home. In total, Burn Boot Camp's virtual workouts have amassed over 3 million views.

Local Franchise Partners also pivoted by offering their own at-home programming to provide members with local training online. Gyms also went to great lengths to support members in nontraditional ways, from livestreaming arts and crafts for parents and their kids, to providing drive-up orders at the gym, knowing that creating flexibility was key to each member's complete wellness journey.

In 2020, Burn Boot Camp was also awarded #1 Fastest Growing Franchise by Franchise Gator, #3 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, and #3 on Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises.

To learn about Franchising opportunities, please visit www.franchise.burnbootcamp.com .

About Burn Boot Camp

Burn Boot Camp was started by husband and wife power couple Devan and Morgan Kline in 2012. Their love for helping families with their health and wellness ignited a movement built on purpose, passion, and community. Today #BurnNation is in 38 states, with over 400 awarded franchise locations and growing.

For more information, visit www.burnbootcamp.com . Follow along on Instagram @burnbootcamp and Facebook.com/burnbootcamp .

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp

Related Links

http://www.burnbootcamp.com

