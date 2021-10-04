Burn Boot Camp Launches 'Be Their Muscle' Campaign Benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, teams up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for their annual national 'Be Their Muscle' philanthropic event to benefit the MDA. The 'Be Their Muscle' campaign supports MDA's mission to empower the lives of kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 43 neuromuscular diseases to fund research, care, and advocacy so families can live longer and grow stronger. Burn Boot Camp locations across the country will host a workout on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with 100% of the proceeds going to MDA. Leading up to the event, nearly 300 Burn Boot Camp locations across 39 states will also sell pinups for the cause throughout October. This year, Burn Boot Camp and MDA are working toward a goal of raising $1 million. More information on participating locations or donations can be found online. To participate at a location near you, or donate to a franchise team, visit: https://bit.ly/BeTheirMuscle

Burn Boot Camp locations nationwide raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association’s research, care, and advocacy.

"It's been absolutely incredible to witness the impact we've made over the years through 'Be Their Muscle' – and that impact continues to grow," explained Morgan Kline, COO and Co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "We've set the bar high this year with our goal to raise $1 million and I know Burn Nation will show up. These funds will go directly to the MDA, where the money will send hundreds of children living with muscular dystrophy to a life changing summer camp. Devan and I are inspired each and every year when we get the opportunity to meet their families – they didn't choose a life with muscular dystrophy, yet they're just bursting with positivity and resilience. If you're looking for a way to show up for your community – here it is."

The mission of Burn Boot Camp is to empower individuals to build confidence and happiness that will transcend fitness into a community of mentally, emotionally, and physically strong people. This community is dedicated to educating, influencing, and inspiring every life with knowledge, love, strength, and passion. It is this same passion that fueled the Burn Boot Camp team to set the bar high for this event, with their goal to surpass $1 million in donations. These funds are put toward research, care, and advocacy initiatives of MDA, which includes providing MDA Summer Camp programming to children living with neuromuscular diseases at no cost to families, where kids and young adults gain independence, confidence, and life-long friendships.

"As the leading expert on muscle-related diseases, the Muscular Dystrophy Association is aligned with Burn Boot Camp to build strength through unity, and we are looking forward to returning to this great collaborative partnership with Burn Boot Camp this October for the 'Be Their Muscle' campaign. This is an amazing partnership to help MDA raise awareness and funds for our families and we are so grateful to the Kline family and all the Burn Boot Camp franchisees and communities. Seeing their passion grow out of Devan and Morgan's volunteerism at MDA Summer Camp has been empowering for all of us," said Kristine Welker, Chief of Staff of MDA.

Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 by husband and wife, Devan and Morgan Kline in Huntersville, NC. The company began franchising in 2015 and now has nearly 300 open locations in 39 states with over 100 locations in development to open. The Kline family shares a deep passion for philanthropy and are excited to continue building the relationship they have cultivated with the MDA.

The MDA and Burn Boot Camp will be posting throughout the campaign on social media @MDAorg and @burnbootcamp with #BeTheirMuscle.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit style workout camps through highly innovative daily programs crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

