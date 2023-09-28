Burn Boot Camp Launches Brand New Mobile App

Burn Boot Camp

Transforming the way you train, connect, and get inspired. And it's all right at your fingertips

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the fastest-growing boutique fitness franchises in the country, Burn Boot Camp announces the next generation of the Burn Boot Camp app for both iPhone and Android users. The new app will bring the transformative workouts, supportive community, and game-changing nutrition of our brick-and-mortar locations to everyone, everywhere.

A free download will allow users to experience a selection of Burn On Demand videos, shop retail, and nutrition, keep track of goals, and easily book Camps, Childwatch, and Focus Meetings. Subscribers can unlock access to all-new premium content in twelve categories like Quick Camps, Form University, Kids Camp, Knockout, yoga, and recovery videos like stretching and foam rolling. Burn On Demand will allow users to explore ways to train harder and smarter whenever and wherever they are.

"Burn Boot Camp's exponential growth marks a golden era for the brand as we continue on a trajectory forged through dedication, community, and resilience," said Co-Founder and CEO Morgan Kline. "Our significant footprint, which now spans 41 states and encompasses over 545 secured territories with more than 375 opened gyms, is a testament to our vibrant and engaged community."

Kline noted the critical role of digital transformation in scaling Burn Boot Camp's offerings, with the introduction of the new app amplifying the brand's reach and accessibility. "The Burn Boot Camp spirit transcends the boundaries of our physical locations. Our app, featuring Burn On Demand with twelve dynamic exercise categories, brings the authentic Burn Boot Camp experience into the digital space, fostering commitment and connection by meeting individuals exactly where they are in their fitness journey," Kline added.

Set to roll out nationwide on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, the Burn Boot Camp app is breaking boundaries and redefining what strength and confidence look like.

For more information about the app, please visit burnbootcamp.com/app or follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and LinkedIn.

About Burn Boot Camp
Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence, and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, allowing families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to Members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit-style Camps crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit https://burnbootcamp.com/.

