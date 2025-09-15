Burn Boot Camp Launches Campaign Highlighting Strength, Resilience, and Confidence at Every Age

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, the nationwide leader in group fitness classes and workout programs for women and their families, has announced the launch of its Proud campaign—a movement designed to inspire people everywhere to celebrate strength, not just the weight you pick up, but how you live.

Burn Boot Camp is creating a space where strength is celebrated in every form—physical, mental, and emotional—and where people everywhere are inspired to carry that strength into their lives, their communities, and the moments that matter most.

At the heart of the campaign are real stories from Burn Boot Camp Members across the country. Bonnie, 78, celebrates her dedication to strength training, which supports bone longevity and allows her to stay strong for her family. Amanda, who has completed over 50 Camps, has found not just a place to work out, but a community that believes in her as much as she believes in herself. Anna, a mom of young kids, is building stamina so she can keep up with her children—while showing them the value of health and resilience.

"Strength looks different for everyone," says Morgan Kline, CEO & Co-Founder of Burn Boot Camp. "For some, it's lifting heavier than they ever thought possible. For others, it's being present for their family or setting an example for their kids. We want to inspire people everywhere, not just inside our gyms, to pause and reflect on their own journey."

The Proud campaign extends beyond health and wellness, it's a call to spread positivity, spark conversations, and remind everyone that pride grows in the everyday moments we show up for ourselves.

About Burn Boot Camp:
Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp offers hope to hundreds of thousands of people on a fitness journey also seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 370 locations nationwide. The Burn Boot Camp App brings transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, providing users with access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across 15+ categories. Devan and Morgan are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

Burn Boot Camp offers franchise opportunities for those passionate about fitness and community. Click here to learn how to join one of the most innovative franchises, empowering confident women, strong families, deeply connected communities, and powerful leaders.

For more information, visit www.burnbootcamp.com and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp

