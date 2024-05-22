Burn Care Centers Market Size in US is set to grow by USD 275.31 million from 2024-2028, Increase in rate of aging population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The burn care centers market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 275.31 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Burn Care Centers Market in US 2024-2028

Burn Care Centers Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 275.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.94 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled Anika Therapeutics Inc., Avita Medical Inc., Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, Coloplast AS, Grossman Burn Centers LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., KeraNetics Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, MEBO Group, RenovaCare Inc., Shriners Hospitals for Children, The MetroHealth System, University of Rochester Medical Center, University of Washington, Vericel Corp., and Medline Industries LP

Market Driver

The US burn care centers market is shifting due to an aging population. With 17% of the population being geriatric in 2022, there's a rising demand for burn care services. Aging skin becomes fragile, increasing vulnerability to burns. Older adults are more prone to accidental burns due to diminished sensory perception. Consequently, burn care centers are seeing more elderly patients. Age-related conditions like falls and diabetes contribute to this trend. As the elderly population grows, so does the need for specialized burn care, driving market growth in the US.

Market Challenges

High healthcare costs in burn care stem from extended hospital stays, complex wound care, surgeries, and rehabilitation. Costs in high-income countries exceed $85,000 per patient, contrasting with over $5,000 in low to middle-income nations. Treatments include surgeries, blood transfusions, and therapies, straining finances. Coordination among diverse specialists like surgeons, nurses, and therapists further escalates expenses. Affordability barriers in low to middle-income countries impede growth of US burn care centers.

Segment Overview

Therapy 1.1 Advanced burn care

1.2 Biologics

1.3 Traditional burn care Type 2.1 Third-degree (full thickness) burns

2.2 Second-degree (partial thickness) burns

2.3 First-degree (superficial) burns End-user 3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Outpatient facilities

3.3 Home care

3.4 Research and manufacturing Geography 4.1 North America



1.1 Advanced burn care- The advanced burn care segment is poised for substantial market share growth in the forecast period. This segment encompasses various dressings like alginate, collagen, foam, hydrocolloid, hydrogel, wound contact layers, and film dressings. Market players like ConvaTec are driving growth with products such as FoamLite foam dressing, catering to a wide range of wound severities.

Increasing prevalence of burn injuries worldwide is fueling demand for advanced dressing solutions. Valued at USD 563.79 million in 2018, this segment is witnessing rapid expansion, supported by innovative materials and surgical techniques, including skin grafts and regenerative medicine options like stem cell therapies.

Research Analysis

The Burn Care Centers Market in the United States is a significant segment of the healthcare industry, focusing on the treatment of trauma cases resulting from burn injuries. These centers cater to both the male and female populations across all age groups, including the pediatric age group. The market encompasses various service types, primarily the in-patient segment, which includes hospitalizations for the management of morbidity and mortality due to burn injuries.

Research Square and The Burns Journal are essential resources for staying updated on the latest advancements in burn care. These publications feature studies on various burn degrees, such as partial-thickness burns, full-thickness burns, and third-degree burns. NCBI research studies and the United States FDA play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of advanced dressings like StrataGraft and alginate for wound debridement and pain management.

The market is continually evolving, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing complications. Key areas of research include the development of innovative technologies for burn care, such as advanced dressings and pain management techniques. The National Burn Repository serves as a valuable resource for tracking trends and outcomes in burn care.

Market Research Overview

The Burn Care Centers market in the US is a critical segment of healthcare services, focusing on the treatment and management of burn injuries. These centers provide essential care to patients, including wound cleaning, dressing changes, pain management, and rehabilitation. The market is driven by the increasing number of burn cases due to various causes such as household accidents, industrial injuries, and thermal injuries.

Advanced technologies, including tissue regeneration techniques and specialized dressings, are being employed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healing time. The market is also influenced by regulatory policies and insurance coverage for burn care services. The demand for burn care centers is expected to grow due to the rising awareness of burn injury prevention and the increasing population at risk.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Therapy

Advanced Burn Care



Biologics



Traditional Burn Care

Type

Third-degree (full Thickness) Burns



Second-degree (partial Thickness) Burns



First-degree (superficial) Burns

End-user

Hospitals



Outpatient Facilities



Home Care



Research And Manufacturing

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

