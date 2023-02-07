Burn care market size to increase by USD 843.34 million: North America will account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burn Care Market by Therapy, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% and register an incremental growth of USD 843.34 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Burn Care Market 2023-2027

The burn care market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co.: The company offers burn care such as 3M Tegaderm High Performance Foam Adhesive, 3M Tegaderm Hydrocolloid, 3M Tegaderm Silicone Foam Border, and 3M Tegaderm Hydrocolloid Thin.

The company offers burn care such as Tegaderm High Performance Foam Adhesive, Tegaderm Hydrocolloid, Tegaderm Silicone Foam Border, and Tegaderm Hydrocolloid Thin. Anika Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers burn care such as Hyalomatrix.

The company offers burn care such as Hyalomatrix. BIOSKINCO SA DE CV: the company offers burn care such as epifast.

the company offers burn care such as epifast. Boiron SA: The company offers burn care such as Calendula Cream and Calendula Burn Ointment.

The company offers burn care such as Calendula Cream and Calendula Burn Ointment. Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers burn care such as gauze burn dressings and dressing bolts.

The company offers burn care such as gauze burn dressings and dressing bolts. Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Dynarex Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global burn care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The strong presence of major key vendors, increasing adoption of advanced burn care products such as skin grafts and advanced dressings, high awareness about advanced burn care treatments among end-users, high spending on healthcare infrastructure, and high prevalence of burn cases are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high incidence of burn injuries and related deaths, advances in burn care treatments, and the increase in demand for cosmetic surgeries by burn patients. However, affordability issues are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on therapy, the market is segmented into advanced burn care, biologics, and traditional burn care. The advanced burn care segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest Of World (ROW). held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on type, the market is segmented into third-degree (full-thickness) burns, second-degree (partial thickness) burns, and first-degree (superficial) burns.

