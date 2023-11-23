Burn Care Market to grow by USD 843.34 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 35% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The burn care market is expected to grow by USD 843.34 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  5.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by therapy (advanced burn care, biologics, and traditional burn care), Type (Third-degree (full thickness) burns, Second-degree (partial thickness) burns, and First-degree (superficial) burns) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors like a strong presence of major companies, growing adoption of advanced burn care products such as skin grafts and advanced dressings, high end-user awareness about advanced burn care treatments, substantial healthcare infrastructure spending, and a high incidence of burn cases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Burn Care Market 2023-2027
 This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Free Sample Report

Company Profile:

3M Co., Acme United Corp., Anika Therapeutics Inc., B. Braun SE, BIOSKINCO SA DE CV, Boiron SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Dynarex Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KCI Technologies Inc., Medline Industries LP, MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, PREVOR, Smith and Nephew plc, and Vericel Corp.

3M Co - The company offers burn care such as 3M Tegaderm High-Performance Foam Adhesive, 3M Tegaderm Hydrocolloid, 3M Tegaderm Silicone Foam Border, and 3M Tegaderm Hydrocolloid Thin.

Burn Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • The market share growth by the third-degree (full thickness) burns segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cutting-edge burn care segment includes alginate dressing, collagen dressing, foam dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, hydrogel dressing, wound contact layers, and film dressings.

Burn Care Market: Driver & Trend:

The high incidence of burn injuries and related deaths is notably driving the market growth. The high adoption of burn injuries and related deaths across the globe is estimated to augment the demand for burn care products. Globally, burn is the fourth most common type of trauma, following traffic accidents, falls, and interpersonal violence.

The increasing use of telemedicine in burn care treatments is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this burn care market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the burn care market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the burn care market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the burn care market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of burn care market vendors.

