BURN Launches BUILD, a New Strength Training Concept

BUILD is the newest modality from Maria Chase's highly-successful BURN method and studios focused on results and longevity

BUILD is the first strength training concept to integrate progressive heavy lifting with low infrared heat and medical-grade LED|NIR red light efficiently in a single training session

LED|NIR red light therapy and low infrared heat have been associated with reduced inflammation, accelerated recovery, and improved performance

BUILD eliminates the need for separate training and recovery, delivering strength, recovery, and longevity support all at once

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BURN announces the launch of BUILD, a new strength training concept that combines progressive heavy lifting with low infrared heat and medical-grade LED|NIR red light, introducing an entirely new category in performance training. The concept is the latest modality from Maria Chase's BURN, one of LA's most in-demand fitness studios, known for its devoted community, consistently sold-out classes, and loyal celebrity following.

BUILD Founders Maria Chase and Shaya Charvet

BUILD is now open at BURN's Studio City location with its own dedicated all matte black, heavy lifting studio and will expand with dedicated BUILD studio rooms at additional West and East Coast BURN locations later this year.

Each 45-minute session takes place under low infrared heat and LED|NIR red light, therapies associated with cellular regeneration, reduced inflammation, and improved recovery. Unlike traditional strength classes, BUILD integrates these recovery technologies directly into the workout, eliminating the need to train in one place and recover in another. Low infrared heat allows the body to sweat more efficiently, is gentler on the cardiovascular system, and enables clients to train harder for longer safely.

"BUILD creates an entirely new category in heavy lifting for hypertrophy," said Maria Chase, founder of BURN. "Strength training is finally recognized as essential to longevity and metabolic health. BUILD brings BURN's proven method for recovery and results to heavier lifting, accelerating both with the low infrared heat and medical-grade red light therapies."

Joining Maria Chase on BUILD programming is Shaya Charvet, fitness trainer and co-creator of BUILD. Chase and Charvet worked alongside a testing cohort of professional athletes and elite trainers including Andrew Key, to develop BUILD during a ten-month research and development phase. The workout is designed as a semi-private environment, offering a personalized, coached experience while maintaining the energy of a group setting. BUILD follows a traditional heavy push / pull / legs split, allowing targeted muscle development, intentional sequencing, and adequate recovery - elements often missing from boutique strength formats. With a working weight range of 10-95 lbs, the programming focuses on true hypertrophy encouraging clients to move beyond lighter resistance training and into true strength-building territory.

"BUILD is structured like a traditional lifting program, designed for performance and results," said Charvet. "Each session focuses on specific muscle groups with intentional tempo, volume, rest, and progressive overload. The goal is peak performance in the optimal window, about 35 to 40 minutes of hard work, while the environment supports recovery in real time."

BUILD was developed to normalize and encourage heavier lifting at every stage of life. "Weights are the fountain of youth," said Chase. "As we age, muscle becomes harder to maintain, yet it's the single most protective factor for bone density, metabolic health, hormone balance, and overall longevity for both men and women. I always tell clients to stop focusing on fat loss and refocus on building muscle. It takes care of everything else."

BUILD is designed as an advanced weight training program, for those ready to challenge themselves. Classes are attracting both a strong male demographic and women seeking a more advanced, heavier lift, a segment often underserved in boutique fitness.

BUILD classes start at $50 and the studio offers package options reflecting a premium experience that combines strength training and recovery in one session, replacing the need for multiple workouts or separate recovery services.

To book a class at BUILD Studio City, download the BURN app or visit www.BUILD-LA.com

About BURN

Founded by Maria Chase, BURN is a results-driven infrared fitness studio combining strategic weighted and low-impact isometric workouts with cutting-edge recovery technology. Classes are held in an infrared-heated, LED-lit environment designed to improve muscular conditioning, recovery, detoxification, and cellular regeneration, all in under an hour. BURN currently operates studios in Brentwood, West Hollywood, Studio City, and Westlake Village, with additional locations opening soon.





Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE BURN LA