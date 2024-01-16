Burn Survivor Connor McKemey to Launch Book Tour at Seacrest Studios in 2024

Author and Motivational Speaker to Kick Off Tour at JMS Burn Center in Augusta, GA, Where His Life was Saved and Travel Across US to Spread Message of Hope

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor McKemey, author, motivational speaker and CEO of MAC Mentality, is kicking off a book and motivational tour, with stops in Seacrest Studios across the country. Seacrest Studios are charitable endeavors of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

At 13, Connor, a talented athlete and middle school student, suffered third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body in a backyard explosion and was given a less than 1 percent chance of survival. After hundreds of surgeries, amputations and years of rehabilitation, Connor lived out his dream of playing Division I lacrosse, and today, Connor shares his healing journey and his unique mindset through motivational speaking and his new book Life Ignited: A Hopeful Journey Sparked by Fire. Connor will kick off the tour on Thursday, January 18 at the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, GA, where his life was saved 15 years ago.

"As I mark this important milestone of the day that forever changed my life, it is important for me to share with others that no matter what life throws at you, whatever challenge or adversity you are facing, make the most of the opportunity you have and focus on moving forward in your healing journey," said Connor McKemey. "I am grateful to the team at JMS Burn Center for saving my life and to have had the opportunity to work as an intern at Seacrest Studios at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC, while in college. I look forward to bringing my message of motivation, attitude, and courage (MAC) to patients across the country through my relationship with this amazing foundation."

Connor will be meeting with burn survivors, their families and the medical team that saved his life at the JMS Burn Center in January, then will head to different children's hospitals from coast to coast for his book and motivational tour.

To learn more about Connor McKemey's story, to book him for a speaking opportunity or purchase his new book, please visit www.macmentality.com.

About Connor McKemey

Connor McKemey is an athlete, coach, motivational speaker and author of the newly published book titled Life Ignited: A Hopeful Journey Sparked by Fire. Suffering third-degree burns over 90% of his body after a backyard explosion, Connor McKemey had less than a 1% chance of making it to his 14th birthday. After three months in a medically induced coma, nearly two years of painful rehabilitation, and more than one hundred surgeries over a decade, Connor emerged triumphantly…not only to walk again, but to fulfill the dreams he had before the accident, including playing Division I collegiate lacrosse.

Connor harnessed the mental toughness he developed from being a competitive athlete throughout his youth and used it to overcome years of pain and setbacks. Through his journey he has developed the MAC Mentality which encourages people to leverage motivation, attitude, and courage (MAC) to make the most out of life and navigate even the most challenging times. MAC Mentality is a mindset that allows you to change your life and take control of the path you are on. It inspires people to attack everyday with confidence and to live a positive and productive life.

Connor's compelling message of courage and strength resonates with many. Through his motivational speaking, Connor's sense of humor, brutal honesty and humility captures the hearts and minds of audiences, demonstrating how to move forward with grace, gratitude and gut determination in the face of adversity.

