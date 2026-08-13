burnd Completes Its Skincare System with the Launch of burnd Cleanse

Clinically proven to leave skin cleaner, stronger, and more hydrated.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- burnd, the high-performance sun and skincare brand announces the release of their third product, burnd Cleanse. The brand is founded by Dr. Mark Mitchnick, the innovator behind Z-COTE®, the transparent zinc oxide that transformed mineral sunscreen, alongside his son, Malachy Mitchnick and John Barnett, former CMO of birddogs.

burnd Cleanse, the doctor-developed skincare brand now offers a complete skincare system burnd cleanse Clinically proven to leave skin cleaner, stronger, and more hydrated

With the introduction of burnd Cleanse, the doctor-developed skincare brand now offers a complete skincare system. The one-step cleanser removes makeup, sunscreen and daily buildup while hydrating the skin and helping protect its natural barrier. In clinical testing, participants experienced a 91% improvement in skin hydration, while 88% showed improved skin-barrier function eight hours after a single use.

Recommended by dermatologists, burnd Cleanse uses a specialized amino acid-based cleansing complex and is powered by PENTAVITIN®, a plant-derived ingredient that binds directly to the skin's keratin, delivering hydration for up to eight hours after cleansing. The microbiome-friendly formula is sulfate-free, paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. Fragrance-free, but not scent-free, it leaves behind the naturally fresh aroma of aloe, cucumber, and green tea.

"burnd is built around a simple standard: skincare should deliver exceptional results without asking you to compromise on the experience. You shouldn't have to choose between performance and a product that feels good enough to use every day," said Malachy Mitchnick, CEO and co-founder of burnd. "Everything burnd makes has to work as well in real life as it does in a lab. Many cleansers remove sunscreen, makeup and oil by stripping away some of the lipids the skin needs to remain comfortable and hydrated. burnd Cleanse is developed with a more precise approach, combining amino acid and sugar-derived cleansing agents that lift away stubborn buildup while glycerin and PENTAVITIN® help the skin retain moisture. The goal was not simply to make skin feel clean, but to leave it hydrated, comfortable and better prepared for everything that follows."

Every burnd product is designed with the same philosophy: fewer steps, smarter ingredients, healthier and products you actually want to use.

burnd Cleanse is available now at burnd.com.

For more information, visit getburnd.com or follow @burndskincare.

About burnd

burnd is a high-performance sun and skincare brand developing essential products for protection, repair, and cleansing. Built to medical-grade standards, the brand currently includes its hero product, burnd SPF 41, a lightweight, highly water-resistant hybrid sunscreen delivering serious protection, alongside burnd Restore Serum, a microbiome-supporting treatment designed to strengthen and rebuild the skin's natural barrier and now burnd Cleanse. burnd is building a minimalist, highly effective skincare system focused on solving root-cause skin issues.

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SOURCE burnd