burnd Named Official Sunscreen of The National Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour

Partnership Brings Premium Sun Protection to One of America's Fastest-Growing Youth Sports Platforms

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- burnd, the high-performance sun and skincare brand founded by Dr. Mark Mitchnick, the innovator behind Z-COTE®, the transparent zinc oxide that transformed mineral sunscreen, alongside his son, Malachy Mitchnick and John Barnett, former CMO of birddogs, is now the exclusive sunscreen partner of The National Junior Tour powered by Under Armour. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to supporting the health, performance, and long-term well-being of young athletes competing at the highest levels of junior golf.

burnd Partners with The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour burnd SPF 41, the best sunscreen for golf

Engaging over 7,500 youth athletes across 40 states each year, The National Junior Tour powered by Under Armour sets the stage for competition. burnd ensures these athletes stay protected, with high-quality sunscreen delivering endurance, comfort, and performance built for the demands of the game.

"When I was a kid playing sports, I knew I didn't want to get burned — but I also knew that sunscreen felt terrible. It stung your eyes, made your hands slippery, and felt like a punishment. At 12 years old, you're not going to keep doing something that's fundamentally unpleasant to use. That's the problem we set out to solve," said Malachy Mitchnick, CEO of burnd. "We want every junior golfer to treat sunscreen like a must-have piece of equipment. Teaming up with The National Junior Tour powered by Under Armour means more kids can stay protected, build the habit of wearing sunscreen, and protect themselves so that wherever golf takes them, they can continue to play long into their lives without dealing with the consequences of sun damage."

Tour leadership echoed that enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of aligning with brands that prioritize athlete wellness and extending their longevity in the sport.

"Our partnership with burnd reflects our commitment to the performance and well-being of our athletes," said Ray Taranto, The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour, President. "burnd SPF 41 delivers consistent, effective protection that our players can trust throughout competition. Their sunscreen is designed to go the distance, just like our athletes."

This partnership reflects Under Armour's broader mission to expand access to sport and elevate performance through innovation, now complemented by burnd's focus on everyday athlete care.

For more information, visit getburnd.com or follow @burndskincare. For media inquiries and interviews please contact [email protected].

About burnd

burnd is a high-performance sun and skincare brand built for active individuals who demand effective, comfortable protection in any environment. Designed to keep up with movement, sweat, and long days outdoors, burnd helps athletes stay protected without compromise.

About The National Junior Tour powered by Under Armour

The National Junior Tour powered by Under Armour is America's fastest-growing competitive platform for junior golfers ages 6–18. Operating in over 40 states, the tour combines exceptional tournament experiences on premier courses with innovative player development programs. The tour is committed to making competitive golf accessible to young athletes of all backgrounds while instilling the values that make golf a lifelong pursuit.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Penzari

[email protected]

571.244.6764

SOURCE burnd