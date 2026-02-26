High-Performance Sun and Skincare Brand burnd Teams Up With Game Changers Across Health, Sports & Outdoor Sectors

Partnerships with AIM at Melanoma, Veteran Golfers Association (VGA), Honcho Pickleball & National Ski Patrol Mark Major Growth Moment

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- burnd believes you are who you hang with. The high-performance sun and skincare brand, founded by Dr. Mark Mitchnick, the pioneer behind transparent zinc oxide (Z-COTE®) the breakthrough that made mineral sunscreens wearable, his son Malachy Mitchnick and former birddogs CMO John Barnett, is introducing a series of partnerships with organizations that embody its standards of innovation, integrity, and impact.

burnd SPF 41 burnd Founders John Barnett (L) Malachy Mitchnick (R)

burnd is proud to have officially partnered with AIM at Melanoma, Veteran Golfers Association (VGA), Honcho Pickleball, and the National Ski Patrol (NSP). These partnerships reflect burnd's commitment to aligning with like-minded organizations dedicated to prevention, performance, community, and outdoor excellence.

"At burnd, we choose partners the same way we choose friends, thoughtfully and with shared purpose" said Malachy Mitchnick, CEO of burnd. "We're intentionally working with a diverse group of organizations that protect, serve, and inspire people in the moments when their mental and physical health matter the most. Our alliances run the gamut with organizations that focus on everything from cancer prevention to America's fastest-growing athletic obsession, veteran wellness, and the frontline heroes of the mountains, with more to come."

burnd is developing essential products for protection, repair, and cleansing, built to medical-grade standards. The brand's minimalist system currently includes its hero product, burnd SPF 41, a lightweight, highly water-resistant hybrid sunscreen delivering serious protection, alongside burnd Restore Serum, a microbiome-supporting treatment designed to strengthen and rebuild the skin's natural barrier. An additional three launches planned for 2026 will complete a streamlined system.

burnd designs every formula with evidence, safety, and superior performance at the core. Instead of relying on marketing buzzwords, the brand follows rigorous testing, purposeful ingredient selection, and transparent standards to create purpose built products that actually deliver. They take this same approach to their partnerships.

"Our Veterans have protected this nation — the least we can do is help protect them. We're proud to work with a sunscreen partner that delivers products that actually work, because skin protection isn't optional when you're spending long days on the golf course," said Josh Payton President and CEO Veteran Golfers Association. Our partnership with burnd Sunscreen reinforces our commitment to the health, wellbeing, and longevity of the Veterans we are honored to serve through the game of golf.

burnd is proud to be the official sunscreen for:

AIM at Melanoma: Advancing research and accelerating better outcomes for melanoma patients. The organization directs the only collaborative fresh frozen primary melanoma tissue bank, providing researchers with critical samples that can be used to develop and refine immunotherapies and other life-saving treatments. Partnering with an organization so deeply rooted in scientific progress underscores burnd's commitment to evidence-based innovation and supporting research that is driving meaningful advances in long-term skin health.

Honcho Pickleball: The largest amateur pickleball community & experience provider in the U.S., hosting their weekly, multi-skillset amateur leagues & tournaments across 60+ locations across the nation, making it a natural partner to bring advanced sun protection and recovery products directly to one of the fastest-growing athletic sport in the country.

National Ski Patrol (NSP): Partnering with the professionals who protect others, providing performance-driven skincare that goes toe-to-toe with high-altitude sun, extreme cold, and the realities of life on the mountain.

Veteran Golfers Association (VGA): Empowering military Veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf, the Veteran Golfers Association enriches the lives of Veterans by fostering meaningful connection, community, and renewed purpose. Through shared experiences on the course, Veterans find support, friendly competition, and opportunities to improve their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Supporting an organization that brings people together through golf reflects burnd's commitment to helping people stay active, connected, and confident outdoors — safely and confidently protected in the sun.

