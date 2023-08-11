Burnetti, P.A. and The Burnetti Children's Foundation Hand Out Over 2,000 Backpacks to the Community in Preparation for the New School Year

News provided by

Burnetti, P.A.

11 Aug, 2023, 11:45 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the local law firm, Burnetti, P.A., approaches its thirtieth year, it is finding additional ways to help the community. Attorney Doug Burnetti founded Burnetti, P.A. with the purpose of representing injured citizens across the state of Florida. As the firm has grown, so has Doug and Deni Burnetti's desire to continue assisting the injured, but also to help meet the needs of local community members.

For the second year in a row, the firm, along with The Burnetti Children's Foundation, handed out backpacks to support families and children attending school. In the last month, Burnetti, P.A. team members attended multiple events and gave over 2,000 free backpacks at no cost to those who attended. In combination with the backpacks given out last year, the firm and The Burnetti Children's Foundation have put backpacks in the hands of over 3,500 people.

With its thirtieth year approaching, Burnetti, P.A. has plans to continue to address the needs of the community in which they live and serve.

About Burnetti, P.A.

Burnetti, P.A. specializes in personal injury law, and aggressively represents cases involving auto accidents, wrongful death, product liability, traumatic brain injury, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, social security disability and workers' compensation. For more information, please call 1-800-BURNETTI, or visit www.Burnetti.com.

Media Contact: Emily Davis | 863-688-8288 | [email protected]

SOURCE Burnetti, P.A.

