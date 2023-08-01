Burney Company Adds Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custody Provider

News provided by

Burney

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Long-standing Virginia RIA adds Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions' custody service, elevating access to alternatives

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burney Company (Burney), a $2.4 billion RIA, will add Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS) as a custody provider. Burney selected GSAS for their alternatives platform and personalized service model.

Lowell Pratt, Jr., CFA, President and Chairman of Burney, said, "Goldman Sachs provides us with the access and resources to differentiate our client experience to support sophisticated client needs. Our relationship with Goldman will continue our 50-year legacy of delivering excellence to our clients."

Since its 1974 founding, Burney has served clients as a fiduciary providing personalized portfolios, financial plans, and advice to help them reach their goals. In addition to its white-glove service model, Burney creates customized portfolios targeting individual client goals.

Adam Newman CFA, CFP®, MT, RICP®, Managing Partner at Burney adds, "GSAS offers a superior alternatives platform, enabling our advisors to access sophisticated solutions that extend beyond the traditional 60/40 model. By using GSAS' platform to execute a cost-efficient alternatives strategy, we're better able to serve the financial objectives of our clients' unique needs."

"We are excited to work with the team at Burney, and their selection of GSAS as a new custodian reinforces our belief in more custodial choice," said Richard Lofgren, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. "We look forward to providing them with access to our innovative tools as we continue to deliver solutions that raise the bar on client experience."

About Burney Wealth Management

Burney Wealth Management is a division of Burney Company, an SEC-registered investment advisor, that provides retirement planning, investment management, and financial planning services to individuals and families.

Burney's nationally recognized team of fiduciaries takes a customized approach using advanced planning, modeling, and investment tools to stay ahead of risks and opportunities and meet their clients' goals. In 2022, CNBC ranked Burney the #1 RIA in Virginia and the #9 RIA in the U.S.

About Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions is a brand of Folio Investments, Inc., d/b/a Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS&Co.), which are subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are provided by GSCS, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC.

SOURCE Burney

