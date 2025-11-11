Burney Company Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary of BRNY ETF and Announces Launch of Second ETF

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burney Company marks a significant milestone as its flagship Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) completes three years of trading. Since its inception on October 13, 2022, the fund's net asset value has appreciated by 24.8%, compared with the S&P 500's 22.8% return. For more information about BRNY, visit www.burneyetfs.com.

Introducing the Burney US Equity Select ETF (BRES)

Building on the success of BRNY's 2022 launch, Burney is preparing to launch the BRES ETF on February 5th, 2026. The new fund will offer investors core US equity exposure, leveraging the firm's longstanding stock selection expertise.

BRES evaluates stocks across five key factors: Growth, Valuations, Profitability, Quality, and Momentum. The model adapts to market conditions by emphasizing factors that show current effectiveness. The fund also incorporates digital footprint analysis to identify companies with strong revenue potential that the market hasn't fully recognized.

The ETF structure allows for broader diversification, holding 80-100 stocks compared to a typical 40-stock separately managed account. This enables more frequent rebalancing without triggering taxable events for investors.

Limited-Time 351 Exchange Opportunity

BRES will utilize a 351-exchange structure during its launch period, available only through January 8, 2026. This tax-efficient process under the Internal Revenue Code allows investors to transfer appreciated securities into the ETF without triggering immediate capital gains taxes.

Key benefits include:

Converting highly appreciated securities into a diversified ETF

Maintaining original cost basis and holding period

Deferring capital gains taxes until ETF shares are sold

Accessing professional portfolio management

Most diversified US equity portfolios qualify. Specific requirements include holding at least 25 positions, with no single stock accounting for more than 25% of the portfolio value.

"We've spent 50 years refining our investment process," said Lowell Pratt, President of Burney. "BRNY demonstrated that our approach works in an ETF format. With BRES, we're making our core stock selection model available to more investors while offering a tax-efficient way to transition concentrated positions into a professionally managed portfolio. The 351 exchange worked well for our clients during the BRNY launch, and we're excited to offer this opportunity again."

Investors interested in participating in the 351 exchange must submit their indication of interest by January 8, 2026.

About The Burney Company

Recently featured on CNBC's 2025 FA 100* list as the #4 financial advisory firm nationally and #1 in Virginia, The Burney Company was founded in 1974 and provides investment management and comprehensive financial planning services. Burney Wealth Management, a division of The Burney Company, serves individual clients, families, and business owners. The firm manages investments for institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts and ETFs.

For more information about BRES or the 351-exchange opportunity, visit www.burneyetfs.com or contact:

