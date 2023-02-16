BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Further details of the results below, as well as complete audited financial statements and footnotes, will be provided in our Annual Report (expected to be available in late March 2023).

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the year ended 2022 included the following:

Net sales were $240.5 million for 2022, an increase of $22.0 million , or 10.1%, versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.

for 2022, an increase of , or 10.1%, versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses. Gross profit margin was 19.0% for 2022 versus 16.0% for 2021, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Material inflation, supply chain and staffing challenges continue to remain headwinds.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up $2.4 million year over year but improved as a percentage of sales at 15.1% in 2022 versus 15.5% in 2021.

year over year but improved as a percentage of sales at 15.1% in 2022 versus 15.5% in 2021. Net income for 2022 was $5.1 million versus $1.0 million in 2021. Rising interest rates and higher working capital levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.

versus in 2021. Rising interest rates and higher working capital levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year. Earnings per share was $1.10 for 2022 versus $0.22 for 2021.

Sales of residential products increased by 6.6% in 2022 versus 2021, while sales of commercial products increased by 21.9% in 2022 versus 2021. Incoming orders were strong in 2022 as both the residential and commercial year-end backlogs were higher by $13.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, versus the prior year.

While we are seeing signs of improvement, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Additionally, production quantities and efficiencies for finished goods have been negatively impacted by the availability of both internally and externally sourced parts. Appropriate pricing actions were taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins. We continue to remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $33.7 million was $11.9 million higher than last year as a result of increased working capital levels. Approximately 46% of the increase was attributable to inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations, with the balance of the increase versus December 31, 2021 resulting from increased working capital needed to support higher sales and production volumes.

At its meeting on February 16, 2023, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 10, 2023 with a record date of March 3, 2023; and has scheduled the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Monday, April 24th with a shareholder record date of March 1, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Penn Square Marriott in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 A.M.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















(Unaudited)











2022

2021 Net sales

$ 240,547

$ 218,508 Cost of goods sold

194,871

183,486



Gross profit

45,676

35,022 Selling, general and administrative expenses

36,245

33,891



Operating income

9,431

1,131 Other income (expense):









Non-service related pension credit

130

574

Investment loss net of interest income

(1,124)

596

Interest expense

(1,690)

(1,049)



Other (expense) income

(2,684)

121 Income before income taxes

6,747

1,252 Income tax expense

1,682

229

Net income

$ 5,065

$ 1,023















Earnings per share











Basic

$ 1.10

$ 0.22



Diluted

$ 1.10

$ 0.22

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.88

$ 0.88

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands)





















(Unaudited)



ASSETS

2022

2021 Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,994

$ 5,654

Trade accounts receivable, net

29,243

24,920

Inventories, net

59,635

51,066

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,747

4,717



Total Current Assets

99,619

86,357 Property, plant and equipment, net

59,980

57,496 Lease assets

1,793

2,065 Other long-term assets

14,866

21,551



Total Assets

$ 176,258

$ 167,469













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities









Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 36,047

$ 33,442

Current portion of long-term liabilities

152

152

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

854

765



Total Current Liabilities

37,053

34,359 Long-term debt

33,721

21,830 Lease liabilities

939

1,300 Other postretirement liabilities

5,636

6,062 Deferred income taxes

7,822

8,753 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred Stock

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,626

3,615

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,318

1,329

Additional paid-in capital

16,565

16,317

Retained earnings

114,526

113,582

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,549)

(22,260)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,929)

(17,948)



Total Shareholders' Equity

91,087

95,165



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 176,258

$ 167,469

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands)













(Unaudited)







2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 5,065

$ 1,023 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided







by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,802

4,543 Deferred income taxes

(106)

152 Provision for long-term employee benefits

(119)

93 Contributions to pension trust

-

(500) Other reserves and allowances

920

1,165 Changes in current assets and liabilities:







(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net

(4,318)

3,734 (Increase) decrease in inventories, net

(8,569)

(1,863) Decrease (increase) in other current assets

312

(591) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,212

2,772 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,199

10,528









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(7,278)

(9,534) Investment in EnviroPower

(611)

(796) Other investing activities

(8)

(8) Net cash used by investing activities

(7,897)

(10,338)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net proceeds from borrowings

11,892

3,561 Proceeds from share-based compensation activity

248

202 Repurchase of common and preferred stock

19

16 Dividends paid

(4,121)

(4,074) Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities

8,038

(295)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,340

$ (105)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

5,654

5,759 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,340

(105) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,994

$ 5,654

