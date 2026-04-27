Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Results of the Annual Meeting Shareholders' Vote and Declares Dividend

LANCASTER, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced the results of the shareholder vote from today's Annual Meeting. In addition, the Company declared a dividend for both its common and preferred stock.

The Annual Meeting was held earlier today in Lancaster, PA, with shareholders voting favorably on two proposals:

The election of John W. Lyman and E. Philip Wenger as directors for three-year terms ending in 2029; and

The appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP, or other auditing firm as the Board may select, as independent auditors for the 2026 fiscal year.

BHI's Board of Directors also held a meeting today at which they declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share. Both dividends are payable on June 25, 2026, with a record date of June 18, 2026.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers for residential applications. Additionally, through its various subsidiaries it serves the commercial / industrial boiler markets with a variety of boiler products, rental trailers and boiler room services. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.