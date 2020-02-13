Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Year 2019 Financial Results
Feb 13, 2020, 14:53 ET
LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers and sellers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems), for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The following are some key highlights of 2019 financial results:
- Net sales were $212.3 million, an increase of $14.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to 2018 as overall demand for residential and commercial heating equipment contributed to higher 2019 revenues.
- Gross profit was $45.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 9.3%, versus 2018.
- Operating income was $11.2 million, up $3.3 million (42%), compared to 2018 results (excluding the impact of a $6.8 million goodwill impairment charge included in the 2018 results). This pro forma comparison of operating income is a better indicator of the difference in financial results from normal operations between 2019 and 2018.
- Net income was $8.74 million, or $1.91 per share, an improvement of $2.5 million, or 40%, versus 2018 results after adjusting out the 2018 goodwill impairment charge.
- Year-end debt of $15.1 million was $3.4 million lower than last year, despite the higher working capital levels required to support increased sales volumes and numerous capital equipment upgrades targeted at operational cost reductions. Debt remains at a level that allows us to continue to invest in capital improvements, while also being able to pursue appropriate business opportunities.
Further details of the results mentioned in this press release will be discussed in the Company's 2019 Annual Report and audited financial statements, which will be available on or around March 20, 2020.
Net sales of $ 212.3 million were 7.4% ($14.6 million) higher than 2018 net sales. Sales of residential heating products increased by 3.4%, while commercial product sales increased by 19.8% compared to the prior year. The improvement was the result of favorable seasonal winter weather in our key sales geographies, continued growth during 2019 of the U.S. economy, and higher sales of high-efficiency, condensing boiler products.
Gross profit (profit after deducting cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales) in 2019 was $ 45.5 million, or 21.4% of net sales. This compares to gross profit of $ 41.6 million in 2018, which represented 21.1% of net sales. Favorable items that improved gross profit in 2019 were the higher sales volume and a more profitable mix of commercial product sales, as well as generally lower commodity raw material prices (scrap and steel) compared to 2018.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were higher at $ 34.4 million in 2019 compared to $ 33.7 million in 2018, an increase of $ 0.7 million, or 1.8%. Although SG&A expenses were slightly higher in dollar terms, the amount in 2019 on a percentage of sales basis of 16.2% was significantly lower than the 17.1% of net sales in 2018. Income from operations increased by $10.0 million in 2019 compared to last year on a reported basis and by $3.2 million after adjusting for the impact of a goodwill impairment charge related to our commercial business units that was included in 2018 reported results.
Reported net income in 2019 was $8.74 million, a return on net sales of 4.1%, and basic earnings per share of $1.91. This compared to a reported 2018 net loss of $(0.545) million, a return on net sales of (0.3)%, and basic loss per share of $ (0.12). As noted in Note 3 of the Consolidated Statements of Income included with this release, 2018 net income was lowered by $6.78 million due to a goodwill impairment charge. Net income results between 2019 and 2018 are more comparable when excluding the impact of the impairment charge to 2018 results. A comparison of 2019 and 2018 results on this pro forma basis yields an increase in 2019 net income of $2.5 million compared to last year, an improvement of 40%.
The Company's Board of Directors has scheduled the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Monday, April 27th with a shareholder record date of March 2, 2020. The meeting will be held at the Eden Resort and Suites in Lancaster starting at 11:30 AM.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Years Ended December
|
(Data is unaudited (see Notes))
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$ 212,257
|
$ 197,707
|
Cost of goods sold
|
166,737
|
156,058
|
Gross profit
|
45,520
|
41,649
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
34,355
|
33,746
|
Goodwill impairment loss (Note 3)
|
-
|
6,780
|
Operating income
|
11,165
|
1,123
|
Other income (expense):
|
Non-service related pension credit
|
720
|
650
|
Interest and investment income
|
822
|
293
|
Interest expense
|
(1,141)
|
(1,057)
|
Other income (expense)
|
401
|
(114)
|
Income before income taxes
|
11,566
|
1,009
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
2,828
|
1,554
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
$ 8,738
|
$ (545)
|
BASIC (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 1)
|
$ 1.91
|
$ (0.12)
|
DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 1)
|
$ 1.91
|
$ (0.12)
|
COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS PAID
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.88
|
BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
|
$ 18.99
|
$ 17.40
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands and data is unaudited (see Notes))
|
December
|
ASSETS
|
2019
|
2018
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 5,749
|
$ 8,399
|
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances
|
24,589
|
23,567
|
Inventories
|
47,234
|
45,817
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,661
|
1,656
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
79,233
|
79,439
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net
|
52,461
|
49,997
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT OF USE ASSETS (Note 7)
|
4,431
|
OTHER ASSETS, net
|
11,064
|
9,930
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 147,189
|
$ 139,366
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
2019
|
2018
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Accounts and taxes payable & accrued expenses
|
$ 26,095
|
$ 25,577
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
152
|
4,136
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities (Note 7)
|
979
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
-
|
-
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
27,226
|
29,713
|
LONG-TERM DEBT
|
15,068
|
14,423
|
LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES (Note 7)
|
3,452
|
OTHER POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES (Notes 5 and 6)
|
8,488
|
11,502
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES (Note 5)
|
6,019
|
4,196
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Preferred Stock
|
530
|
530
|
Class A Common Stock
|
3,536
|
3,518
|
Class B Convertible Common Stock
|
1,408
|
1,426
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
16,034
|
15,911
|
Retained earnings
|
114,139
|
109,610
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 5)
|
(30,738)
|
(33,481)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(17,973)
|
(17,982)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
86,936
|
79,532
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 147,189
|
$ 139,366
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
(in thousands and data is unaudited (see Notes))
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ 8,738
|
$ (545)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,127
|
3,933
|
Goodwill impairment loss (Note 3)
|
-
|
6,780
|
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
|
104
|
225
|
Contributions to pension trust (Note 6)
|
-
|
(2,630)
|
Other net adjustments
|
1,342
|
2,283
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(2,286)
|
(2,232)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
12,025
|
7,814
|
Net cash used in the purchase of assets
|
(7,078)
|
(4,385)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
320
|
3,374
|
Proceeds from stock option exercise and Treasury activity, net
|
131
|
121
|
Principal payments on debt and lease obligations
|
(4,000)
|
-
|
Dividends paid
|
(4,048)
|
(4,040)
|
INCREASE (DECREASE)IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
(2,650)
|
2,884
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
|
8,399
|
5,515
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR
|
$ 5,749
|
$ 8,399
|
Notes To Financial Statements:
|
(1) Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share
|
assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.
|
(2) Common stock outstanding at December 31, 2019 includes 3,153,757 of Class A shares and 1,407,822 of Class B shares.
|
(3) During the annual impairment testing of goodwill in 2018, the Company determined that certain conditions had changed,
|
causing it to adjust several assumptions regarding subsidiaries that service the commercial boiler market. As a result,
|
the Company recorded a $6.78 million charge in 2018 for goodwill impairment. (See Note 2 - Other Assets in the 2019
|
Annual Report for more details).
|
(4) Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These
|
agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest
|
rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.
|
(5) Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash
|
asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. For December 31, 2019 and 2018, projected benefit
|
obligations exceeded plan assets. The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Deferred
|
income taxes", "Other postretirement liabilities", and "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)", a non-cash
|
sub-section of "Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2019 Annual Report for more details).
|
(6) For the years 2019 and 2018, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0 and $2.63 million, respectively, to
|
its defined benefit pension plan. The 2018 payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing
|
"Other postretirement liabilities"), and did not impact the Statement of Income.
|
(7) Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been
|
expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2019 Annual Report.
|
Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements contain all
|
adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies and
|
procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be
|
read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2019. Statements other than historical
|
facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and
|
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update
|
or revise these forward-looking statements.
|
Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with
|
assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,
|
employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to
|
change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports
|
in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the
|
2019 Annual Report.
|
Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and
|
New Accounting Standards:
|
During February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU)
|
Based on the guidance provided in ASC 842, the Company balance sheet at December 31, 2019 includes a total right-of-use
|
On January 1, 2019 the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-01, "Financial Instruments, Recognition and measurement of Financial
|
Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided
|
Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing
|
Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers' compensation,
|
General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named,
|
Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2019 charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were $956 thousand. Expenses
|
Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to obtaining,
|
Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local environmental laws.
|
As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for response actions at
SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.
