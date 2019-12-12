Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today announced common and preferred stock dividends.

At its meeting on December 12, 2019, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 30, 2019 with a record date of December 23, 2019.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Eden Resort and Conference Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 a.m. Please contact the Eden at 717-569-6444 if you should need room reservations.

AUTHORIZED BY: DALE R. BOWMAN, VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC., LANCASTER PA 17603

TEL: 717-390-7832 FAX: 717-390-7852

