Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Board Actions and Executive Officer Appointment

News provided by

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 20:18 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., July 27, 2023 Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 2, 2023, announced a quarterly common stock dividend and an update to its executive leadership team.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first half of 2023 included the following:

  • Net sales were $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, essentially flat with the second quarter of 2022.  Year to date net sales were $111.7 million, an increase of 6.4% over the first six months of 2022.
  • Gross profit margin was 22.2% and 14.5% for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily due to continued realization of pricing actions to offset inflation.  Year to date gross profit margins were 22.9% for 2023 versus 15.2% for 2022. 
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were up as a percentage of sales to 19.1% in the second quarter of 2023 versus 16.5% in the second quarter of 2022.  Prior year spend was lower than historical norms as we slowly returned to pre-Covid staffing, travel, and administrative spending levels.  For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 17.9% and 16.9%, respectively.
  • Net income for the second quarter 2023 was $1.0 million versus a net loss of ($1.1) million for the second  quarter of 2022.  First half net income was $4.0 million for 2023 versus a first half net loss of ($1.8) million in 2022.
  • Earnings per share were $0.20 for the second quarter of 2023 versus a loss per share of ($0.23) for the second quarter of 2022.  For the first half of 2023 and 2022, earnings per share and loss per share was $0.85 and ($0.40), respectively.

For the first half of 2023, sales of residential products were higher by 3.7% versus the same period in 2022, while sales of commercial products increased by 14.7% in 2023 versus 2022.  Residential and commercial backlogs decreased $9.8 million and $0.8 million compared to the prior year.  Backlogs entering 2023 were higher than expected due to part availability and production staffing challenges hampering our ability to complete and ship units in the back half of 2022.  2023 order velocity remains strong, and we believe current backlog levels are in line with seasonal operating cycles.

We are pleased with the recent financial performance of the Company.  Several new product introductions during the first half supported stronger sales levels across multiple business units.  Additionally, the multiple pricing actions undertaken throughout 2022 across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures had a positive impact resulting in improved price realization during the first half of 2023.  Component part and commodity inflation continued through the first half of 2023, and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins as well as remaining diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment. 

Although long-term debt was $18.9 million higher than last year due to a combination of increased working capital levels and inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations, it is in line with our expectations given the higher sales levels.  Accordingly, interest expense for both the second quarter and year to date 2023 was higher versus the same periods in 2022.  We will continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes.  

At its meeting on July 27, 2023, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 23, 2023 with a record date of August 15, 2023.  Additionally, the Board of Directors amended the bylaws to lower the minimum number of directors from nine to eight and increase the maximum age, at the time of election, at which a director may be elected to the board from 70 to 72.

We are pleased to announce that Samantha L. Fugagli has been appointed General Counsel and Secretary of the Company effective July 27, 2023.  Ms. Fugagli joined the Company on June 26, 2023 after serving previously in roles at McNees Wallace & Nurick and Deloitte Tax LLP.  She received her B.S. in Accounting from Gannon University and J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law.

Burnham Holdings, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




July 2,

July 3,

July 2,

July 3,




2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$         52,167

$         52,500

$       111,701

$       104,938

Cost of goods sold

40,568

44,906

86,124

88,984


Gross profit

11,599

7,594

25,577

15,954

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,940

8,680

19,982

17,718


Operating income (loss)

1,659

(1,086)

5,595

(1,764)

Other expense:








Non-service related pension credit

138

107

275

213

Interest and investment gain (loss)

207

(85)

489

(218)

Interest expense

(687)

(330)

(1,186)

(605)


Other expense

(342)

(308)

(422)

(610)

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,317

(1,394)

5,173

(2,374)

Income tax expense (benefit)

303

(321)

1,190

(546)

Net income (loss)

$           1,014

$         (1,073)

$           3,983

$         (1,828)












Earnings (loss) per share









Basic

$             0.20

$           (0.23)

$             0.85

$           (0.40)


Diluted

$             0.20

$           (0.23)

$             0.85

$           (0.40)

Cash dividends per share

$             0.22

$             0.22

$             0.44

$             0.44

Burnham Holdings, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)













(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




July 2,

December 31,

July 3,

ASSETS

2023

2022

2022

Current Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$              6,733

$              6,994

$              5,857

Trade accounts receivable, net

24,496

29,243

19,933

Inventories, net

75,453

59,635

63,427

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,555

3,747

4,857


Total Current Assets

111,237

99,619

94,074

Property, plant and equipment, net

62,244

59,980

57,828

Lease assets

2,853

1,793

1,997

Other long-term assets

15,747

14,866

22,901


Total Assets

$          192,081

$          176,258

$          176,800









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities






Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$            25,176

$            36,047

$            29,349

Current portion of long-term liabilities

152

152

152

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

810

854

824


Total Current Liabilities

26,138

37,053

30,325

Long-term debt

56,642

33,721

37,775

Lease liabilities

2,043

939

1,173

Other postretirement liabilities

6,148

5,636

6,068

Deferred income taxes

7,827

7,822

8,972

Shareholders' Equity






Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,626

3,626

3,623

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,318

1,318

1,321

Additional paid-in capital

16,824

16,565

16,564

Retained earnings

116,420

114,526

109,668

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,529)

(27,549)

(21,291)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,906)

(17,929)

(17,928)


Total Shareholders' Equity

93,283

91,087

92,487


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$          192,081

$          176,258

$          176,800









Burnham Holdings, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)









Six Months Ended



July 2,

July 3,



2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$              3,983

$             (1,828)

Depreciation and amortization

2,511

2,388

Pension and postretirement liabilities expense

(208)

86

Other net adjustments

(496)

(549)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(20,349)

(11,224)

Net cash used by operating activities

(14,559)

(11,127)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,842)

(2,797)

Net proceeds from borrowings

20,947

15,946

Share-based and treasury activity, net

282

267

Dividends paid

(2,089)

(2,086)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$                (261)

$                 203






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$              6,994

$              5,654

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(261)

203

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$              6,733

$              5,857






Burnham Holdings, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

























Class B




Accumulated








Class A

Convertible

Additional


Other

Treasury




Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity

Balance at December 31, 2022

$        530

$      3,626

$      1,318

$    16,565

$  114,526

$           (27,549)

$   (17,929)

$         91,087


















Cash dividends declared:
















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,012)

-

-

(1,012)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

2,969

-

-

2,969

Other comprehensive loss,















     net of tax ($88)

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

-

(296)


















Balance at April 2, 2023

$        530

$      3,626

$      1,318

$    16,565

$  116,483

$           (27,845)

$   (17,929)

$         92,748


















Share-based compensation

-

-

-

259

-

-

23

282

Cash dividends declared:
















Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,068)

-

-

(1,068)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

1,014

-

-

1,014

Other comprehensive income,















     net of tax ($94)

-

-

-

-

-

316

-

316


















Balance at July 2, 2023

$        530

$      3,626

$      1,318

$    16,824

$  116,420

$           (27,529)

$   (17,906)

$         93,283











































Class B




Accumulated








Class A

Convertible

Additional


Other

Treasury




Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021

$        530

$      3,615

$      1,329

$    16,317

$  113,582

$           (22,260)

$   (17,948)

$         95,165


















Share-based compensation

-

-

-

37

-

-

3

40

Conversion of common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends declared:
















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,011)

-

-

(1,011)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(755)

-

-

(755)

Other comprehensive income,















     net of tax ($166)

-

-

-

-

-

751

-

751


















Balance at April 3, 2022

$        530

$      3,615

$      1,329

$    16,354

$  111,816

$           (21,509)

$   (17,945)

$         94,190


















Share-based compensation

-

-

-

210

-

-

17

227

Conversion of common stock

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends declared:
















Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,066)

-

-

(1,066)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,073)

-

-

(1,073)

Other comprehensive income,















     net of tax ($166)

-

-

-

-

-

218

-

218


















Balance at April 3, 2022

$        530

$      3,623

$      1,321

$    16,564

$  109,668

$           (21,291)

$   (17,928)

$         92,487


















SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend and Announces Results of the Annual Meeting Shareholders' Vote

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.