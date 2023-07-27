Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Board Actions and Executive Officer Appointment

LANCASTER, Pa., July 27, 2023 Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 2, 2023, announced a quarterly common stock dividend and an update to its executive leadership team.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first half of 2023 included the following:

Net sales were $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, essentially flat with the second quarter of 2022. Year to date net sales were $111.7 million , an increase of 6.4% over the first six months of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, essentially flat with the second quarter of 2022. Year to date net sales were , an increase of 6.4% over the first six months of 2022. Gross profit margin was 22.2% and 14.5% for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily due to continued realization of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit margins were 22.9% for 2023 versus 15.2% for 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were up as a percentage of sales to 19.1% in the second quarter of 2023 versus 16.5% in the second quarter of 2022. Prior year spend was lower than historical norms as we slowly returned to pre-Covid staffing, travel, and administrative spending levels. For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 17.9% and 16.9%, respectively.

Net income for the second quarter 2023 was $1.0 million versus a net loss of ($1.1) million for the second quarter of 2022. First half net income was $4.0 million for 2023 versus a first half net loss of ($1.8) million in 2022.

versus a net loss of for the second quarter of 2022. First half net income was for 2023 versus a first half net loss of in 2022. Earnings per share were $0.20 for the second quarter of 2023 versus a loss per share of ($0.23) for the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of 2023 and 2022, earnings per share and loss per share was $0.85 and ($0.40) , respectively.

For the first half of 2023, sales of residential products were higher by 3.7% versus the same period in 2022, while sales of commercial products increased by 14.7% in 2023 versus 2022. Residential and commercial backlogs decreased $9.8 million and $0.8 million compared to the prior year. Backlogs entering 2023 were higher than expected due to part availability and production staffing challenges hampering our ability to complete and ship units in the back half of 2022. 2023 order velocity remains strong, and we believe current backlog levels are in line with seasonal operating cycles.

We are pleased with the recent financial performance of the Company. Several new product introductions during the first half supported stronger sales levels across multiple business units. Additionally, the multiple pricing actions undertaken throughout 2022 across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures had a positive impact resulting in improved price realization during the first half of 2023. Component part and commodity inflation continued through the first half of 2023, and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins as well as remaining diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

Although long-term debt was $18.9 million higher than last year due to a combination of increased working capital levels and inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations, it is in line with our expectations given the higher sales levels. Accordingly, interest expense for both the second quarter and year to date 2023 was higher versus the same periods in 2022. We will continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes.

At its meeting on July 27, 2023, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 23, 2023 with a record date of August 15, 2023. Additionally, the Board of Directors amended the bylaws to lower the minimum number of directors from nine to eight and increase the maximum age, at the time of election, at which a director may be elected to the board from 70 to 72.

We are pleased to announce that Samantha L. Fugagli has been appointed General Counsel and Secretary of the Company effective July 27, 2023. Ms. Fugagli joined the Company on June 26, 2023 after serving previously in roles at McNees Wallace & Nurick and Deloitte Tax LLP. She received her B.S. in Accounting from Gannon University and J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law.

Burnham Holdings, Inc Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







July 2,

July 3,

July 2,

July 3,







2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales

$ 52,167

$ 52,500

$ 111,701

$ 104,938 Cost of goods sold

40,568

44,906

86,124

88,984



Gross profit

11,599

7,594

25,577

15,954 Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,940

8,680

19,982

17,718



Operating income (loss)

1,659

(1,086)

5,595

(1,764) Other expense:

















Non-service related pension credit

138

107

275

213

Interest and investment gain (loss)

207

(85)

489

(218)

Interest expense

(687)

(330)

(1,186)

(605)



Other expense

(342)

(308)

(422)

(610) Income (loss) before income taxes

1,317

(1,394)

5,173

(2,374) Income tax expense (benefit)

303

(321)

1,190

(546)

Net income (loss)

$ 1,014

$ (1,073)

$ 3,983

$ (1,828)























Earnings (loss) per share



















Basic

$ 0.20

$ (0.23)

$ 0.85

$ (0.40)



Diluted

$ 0.20

$ (0.23)

$ 0.85

$ (0.40)

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.44

$ 0.44

Burnham Holdings, Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







July 2,

December 31,

July 3, ASSETS

2023

2022

2022 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,733

$ 6,994

$ 5,857

Trade accounts receivable, net

24,496

29,243

19,933

Inventories, net

75,453

59,635

63,427

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,555

3,747

4,857



Total Current Assets

111,237

99,619

94,074 Property, plant and equipment, net

62,244

59,980

57,828 Lease assets

2,853

1,793

1,997 Other long-term assets

15,747

14,866

22,901



Total Assets

$ 192,081

$ 176,258

$ 176,800

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 25,176

$ 36,047

$ 29,349

Current portion of long-term liabilities

152

152

152

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

810

854

824



Total Current Liabilities

26,138

37,053

30,325 Long-term debt

56,642

33,721

37,775 Lease liabilities

2,043

939

1,173 Other postretirement liabilities

6,148

5,636

6,068 Deferred income taxes

7,827

7,822

8,972 Shareholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,626

3,626

3,623

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,318

1,318

1,321

Additional paid-in capital

16,824

16,565

16,564

Retained earnings

116,420

114,526

109,668

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,529)

(27,549)

(21,291)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,906)

(17,929)

(17,928)



Total Shareholders' Equity

93,283

91,087

92,487



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 192,081

$ 176,258

$ 176,800



















Burnham Holdings, Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended





July 2,

July 3,





2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$ 3,983

$ (1,828)

Depreciation and amortization

2,511

2,388

Pension and postretirement liabilities expense

(208)

86

Other net adjustments

(496)

(549)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(20,349)

(11,224) Net cash used by operating activities

(14,559)

(11,127)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,842)

(2,797)

Net proceeds from borrowings

20,947

15,946

Share-based and treasury activity, net

282

267

Dividends paid

(2,089)

(2,086) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (261)

$ 203











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 6,994

$ 5,654 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(261)

203 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,733

$ 5,857













Burnham Holdings, Inc Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















































Class B









Accumulated

















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury









Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'





Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2022

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 16,565

$ 114,526

$ (27,549)

$ (17,929)

$ 91,087



































Cash dividends declared:

































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,012)

-

-

(1,012) Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

2,969

-

-

2,969 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax ($88)

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

-

(296)



































Balance at April 2, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 16,565

$ 116,483

$ (27,845)

$ (17,929)

$ 92,748



































Share-based compensation

-

-

-

259

-

-

23

282 Cash dividends declared:

































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,068)

-

-

(1,068) Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

1,014

-

-

1,014 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax ($94)

-

-

-

-

-

316

-

316



































Balance at July 2, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 16,824

$ 116,420

$ (27,529)

$ (17,906)

$ 93,283





















































































Class B









Accumulated

















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury









Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'





Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2021

$ 530

$ 3,615

$ 1,329

$ 16,317

$ 113,582

$ (22,260)

$ (17,948)

$ 95,165



































Share-based compensation

-

-

-

37

-

-

3

40 Conversion of common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Cash dividends declared:

































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,011)

-

-

(1,011) Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(755)

-

-

(755) Other comprehensive income,































net of tax ($166)

-

-

-

-

-

751

-

751



































Balance at April 3, 2022

$ 530

$ 3,615

$ 1,329

$ 16,354

$ 111,816

$ (21,509)

$ (17,945)

$ 94,190



































Share-based compensation

-

-

-

210

-

-

17

227 Conversion of common stock

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

-

- Cash dividends declared:

































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,066)

-

-

(1,066) Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,073)

-

-

(1,073) Other comprehensive income,































net of tax ($166)

-

-

-

-

-

218

-

218



































Balance at April 3, 2022

$ 530

$ 3,623

$ 1,321

$ 16,564

$ 109,668

$ (21,291)

$ (17,928)

$ 92,487





































SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.