Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Results
19 Oct, 2023, 13:49 ET
LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 1, 2023.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first nine months of 2023 included the following:
- Net sales were $59.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, essentially flat with the third quarter of 2022. Year to date net sales were $171.4 million, an increase of 4.1% over the first nine months of 2022.
- Gross profit margin was 20.5% and 18.1% for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily due to continued realization of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit margins were 22.0% for 2023 versus 16.3% for 2022.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were up as a percentage of sales to 17.1% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 15.6% in the third quarter of 2022. Prior year spend was lower than historical norms as we slowly returned to pre-Covid staffing, travel, and administrative spending levels. For the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 17.6% and 16.4%, respectively.
- Net income for the third quarter 2023 was $0.8 million, flat to the third quarter of 2022. Through nine months of 2023, net income was $4.8 million versus net loss of ($1.1) million in 2022.
- Earnings per share were $0.17 for the third quarter of 2023 versus $0.16 for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, earnings per share and loss per share was $1.03 and ($0.23), respectively.
For the first nine months of 2023, sales of residential products were higher by 2.9% versus the same period in 2022, while sales of commercial products increased by 7.5% in 2023 versus 2022. We are seeing an expected adjustment to seasonal ordering patterns as supply chain issues mitigate and product availability is back within standard lead times. Order velocity for 2023 remains strong, and we believe current backlog levels are in line with seasonal operating cycles.
As noted in previous releases, the multiple pricing actions undertaken throughout 2022 across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures had a positive impact resulting in improved price realization during the first nine months of 2023. Component part and commodity inflation continued through the first nine months of 2023, and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins as well as remaining diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
Debt levels remain in line with expectations due to increased working capital needs and inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations. Accordingly, interest expense for both the third quarter and year to date 2023 was higher versus the same periods in 2022. We will continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes.
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 1,
|
October 2,
|
October 1,
|
October 2,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net sales
|
$ 59,705
|
$ 59,656
|
$ 171,406
|
$ 164,594
|
Cost of goods sold
|
47,489
|
48,844
|
133,613
|
137,828
|
Gross profit
|
12,216
|
10,812
|
37,793
|
26,766
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
10,182
|
9,299
|
30,164
|
27,017
|
Operating income (loss)
|
2,034
|
1,513
|
7,629
|
(251)
|
Other expense:
|
Non-service related pension credit
|
137
|
106
|
412
|
319
|
Interest and investment gain (loss)
|
(222)
|
(129)
|
267
|
(347)
|
Interest expense
|
(921)
|
(512)
|
(2,107)
|
(1,117)
|
Other expense
|
(1,006)
|
(535)
|
(1,428)
|
(1,145)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
1,028
|
978
|
6,201
|
(1,396)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
236
|
225
|
1,426
|
(321)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 792
|
$ 753
|
$ 4,775
|
$ (1,075)
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 1.03
|
$ (0.23)
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 1.03
|
$ (0.23)
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.66
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
October 1,
|
December 31,
|
October 2,
|
ASSETS
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 6,638
|
$ 6,994
|
$ 6,151
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
27,704
|
29,243
|
24,569
|
Inventories, net
|
70,131
|
59,635
|
65,384
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
5,905
|
3,747
|
4,717
|
Total Current Assets
|
110,378
|
99,619
|
100,821
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
63,728
|
59,980
|
58,866
|
Lease assets
|
4,171
|
1,793
|
1,928
|
Other long-term assets
|
15,600
|
14,866
|
23,828
|
Total Assets
|
$ 193,877
|
$ 176,258
|
$ 185,443
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
|
$ 28,574
|
$ 36,047
|
$ 29,374
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
152
|
152
|
152
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
1,036
|
854
|
837
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
29,762
|
37,053
|
30,363
|
Long-term debt
|
53,713
|
33,721
|
46,034
|
Lease liabilities
|
3,135
|
939
|
1,091
|
Other postretirement liabilities
|
6,026
|
5,636
|
6,015
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,984
|
7,822
|
9,110
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred Stock
|
530
|
530
|
530
|
Class A Common Stock
|
3,630
|
3,626
|
3,623
|
Class B Convertible Common Stock
|
1,314
|
1,318
|
1,321
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
16,826
|
16,565
|
16,564
|
Retained earnings
|
116,194
|
114,526
|
109,410
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(27,331)
|
(27,549)
|
(20,690)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(17,906)
|
(17,929)
|
(17,928)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
93,257
|
91,087
|
92,830
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 193,877
|
$ 176,258
|
$ 185,443
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 1,
|
October 2,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 4,775
|
$ (1,075)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,730
|
3,546
|
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
|
(375)
|
(28)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(18,033)
|
(18,205)
|
Net cash used by operating activities
|
(9,903)
|
(15,762)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(7,622)
|
(5,114)
|
Net proceeds from borrowings
|
19,992
|
24,203
|
Share-based and treasury activity, net
|
284
|
267
|
Dividends paid
|
(3,107)
|
(3,097)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
$ (356)
|
$ 497
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
$ 6,994
|
$ 5,654
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(356)
|
497
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 6,638
|
$ 6,151
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Class B
|
Accumulated
|
Class A
|
Convertible
|
Additional
|
Other
|
Treasury
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Common
|
Paid-in
|
Retained
|
Comprehensive
|
Stock,
|
Shareholders'
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Capital
|
Earnings
|
Loss
|
at Cost
|
Equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,626
|
$ 1,318
|
$ 16,565
|
$ 114,526
|
$ (27,549)
|
$ (17,929)
|
$ 91,087
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,012)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,012)
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,969
|
-
|
-
|
2,969
|
Other comprehensive loss,
|
net of tax ($88)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(296)
|
-
|
(296)
|
Balance at April 2, 2023
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,626
|
$ 1,318
|
$ 16,565
|
$ 116,483
|
$ (27,845)
|
$ (17,929)
|
$ 92,748
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
259
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
282
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Preferred stock - 6%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,068)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,068)
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,014
|
-
|
-
|
1,014
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($94)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
316
|
-
|
316
|
Balance at July 2, 2023
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,626
|
$ 1,318
|
$ 16,824
|
$ 116,420
|
$ (27,529)
|
$ (17,906)
|
$ 93,283
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
4
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,018)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,018)
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
792
|
-
|
-
|
792
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($59)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
-
|
198
|
Balance at October 1, 2023
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,630
|
$ 1,314
|
$ 16,826
|
$ 116,194
|
$ (27,331)
|
$ (17,906)
|
$ 93,257
|
Class B
|
Accumulated
|
Class A
|
Convertible
|
Additional
|
Other
|
Treasury
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Common
|
Paid-in
|
Retained
|
Comprehensive
|
Stock,
|
Shareholders'
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Capital
|
Earnings
|
Loss
|
at Cost
|
Equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,615
|
$ 1,329
|
$ 16,317
|
$ 113,582
|
$ (22,260)
|
$ (17,948)
|
$ 95,165
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
40
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(755)
|
-
|
-
|
(755)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($211)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
751
|
-
|
751
|
Balance at April 3, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,615
|
$ 1,329
|
$ 16,354
|
$ 111,816
|
$ (21,509)
|
$ (17,945)
|
$ 94,190
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
210
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
227
|
Conversion of common stock
|
-
|
8
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Preferred stock - 6%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,066)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,066)
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,073)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,073)
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($65)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
218
|
-
|
218
|
Balance at July 3, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,623
|
$ 1,321
|
$ 16,564
|
$ 109,668
|
$ (21,291)
|
$ (17,928)
|
$ 92,487
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
Preferred stock - 6%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
753
|
-
|
-
|
753
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
net of tax ($180)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
601
|
-
|
601
|
Balance at October 2, 2022
|
$ 530
|
$ 3,623
|
$ 1,321
|
$ 16,564
|
$ 109,410
|
$ (20,690)
|
$ (17,928)
|
$ 92,830
SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.
