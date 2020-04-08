Burnham Holdings, Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

LANCASTER, Pa., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET, has been changed to a virtual meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person this year.

Shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the shareholder's bank, broker, or nominee.

To take part in the Annual Meeting, shareholders may join the webcast by following the instructions available on the Company's website at www.burnhamholdings.com. Those who are not shareholders may attend the meeting as guests, but will not have the option to participate in the virtual event. Presentation materials will be posted on www.burnhamholdings.com/investor-relations/ prior to the commencement of the Annual Meeting. Shareholders may participate in the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website. If any shareholder lacks access to the internet, but is interested in attending the virtual meeting, please contact Burnham Holdings' Investor Relations at (717) 390-7855. Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All shareholders - whether attending the Annual Meeting or not - are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by the methods described in the proxy materials. Shareholders who have sent in proxies do not need to take any further action. A list of the names of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for ten days prior to the Annual Meeting. To arrange a review of the list of shareholders, please contact Burnham Holdings' Investor Relations at (717) 390-7855.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.burnhamholdings.com

