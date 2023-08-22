Burnham RNG Selects Gross-Wen Technologies to Provide Wastewater Treatment Technology to its new Pasco, Washington Resource Recovery Center

SLATER, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham RNG, LLC (Burnham) has selected Gross-Wen Technologies, a leading algae-based wastewater treatment company based in rural Slater, Iowa to provide wastewater treatment at the company's proposed Pasco, Washington Resource Recovery Center (PRRC or Project). The PRRC is an innovative industrial wastewater treatment facility that will clean wastewater from seven food processors within the City of Pasco's (City) jurisdiction. The Project will support the growth of the City's booming agribusiness sector while turning wastewater into clean energy and providing clean water and nutrients to irrigate and fertilize City-owned farmlands.

Gross-Wen's innovative and patented Revolving Algae Biofilm (RAB) treatment technology is being implemented to cost-effectively and sustainably remove nutrients from the process wastewater. The PRRC will enable the reuse of an estimated 1.5 billion gallons of wastewater per year and is estimated to produce enough RNG to supply over 4,500 Washington state residential customers each year with a clean and renewable source of natural gas.

According to Burnham CEO Chris Tynan, "Gross-Wen's technology is one of the most sustainable and energy efficient ways to remove nutrients from wastewater. The GWT technology will assist our Project to utilize wastewater as a source of clean energy, clean water and nutrients. While improving environmental outcomes for Pasco."

"Pasco's decision to use GWT's RAB nitrogen- removal system represents a significant investment in the future prosperity and sustainability of our region," said City of Pasco Public Works Director, Steve Worley. "Not only will it give us the capacity to serve the growing needs of food processors through a state-of-the art facility, but it will also be a boost for the community at large and pay significant dividends through job creation. The ability to remove nitrogen in a carbon reducing manner helps to reduce the net cost of the necessary wastewater treatment and creates opportunities for future economic development by attracting businesses with carbon-conscious priorities."

GWT co-founder and president Dr. Martin Gross expressed his company's excitement to provide an innovative, sustainable treatment solution to this new facility. "We're excited to play a part in this exciting project by providing a state of the art, innovative, environmentally sustainable and energy efficient wastewater treatment solution."

The Project represents a 30-year public private partnership with the City of Pasco for Burnham to build, own and operate the PRRC on behalf of the City. The RNG will be sold under a long-term contract, allowing the City to reduce net treatment costs and take advantage of tax incentives currently available for RNG projects under the Inflation Reduction Act. The Project is being constructed under an EPC contract with Swinerton Builders, Inc.

About Burnham RNG: (www.burnhamrng.com) Burnham RNG is a wastewater and agricultural waste to renewable natural gas (RNG) provider that helps communities profitably reduce waste treatment costs while improving environmental outcomes. The company manages and reuses organic waste and wastewater and transforms it into RNG, clean water, and high value soil additives. The company is led by professionals with decades of bioenergy experience and combines entrepreneurial flexibility with a commitment to operational excellence. The company is backed by Edge Natural Resources, a Dallas based private equity firm with more than $1 billion under management that focuses on the North American energy industry.

About Gross-Wen Technologies: ( www.algae.com) GWT is a wastewater treatment technology company which uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. Algae is considered the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. This is because during the treatment process algae is consuming CO 2 from the atmosphere, then the CO 2 containing algae is used as a slow-release fertilizer. What makes GWT unique is their algae-based treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm system (RAB), which is considered by many experts as the top algae treatment system in the world (6 issued patents). The company was founded by Dr. Martin Gross and Dr. Zhiyou Wen and is based on a technology they developed at Iowa State University.

