BURNING MAN MARKS 40 YEARS WITH A GLOBAL CALL TO CREATE TOGETHER

Solstice Celebration Invites Communities Worldwide to Create,

Connect, and Imagine What Comes Next

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burning Man Project is marking the 40th anniversary of Burning Man with a global invitation to gather, create, and participate. On the June solstice, people around the world are encouraged to organize their own celebrations, make art, build effigies, host campouts, and create moments of connection that reflect the spirit of participation that has defined Burning Man for four decades.

What began in 1986 as a small gathering on Baker Beach in San Francisco then moved to Nevada's Black Rock Desert in 1990 has grown into a global cultural movement, with more than one million people participating annually through Black Rock City, over 100 Regional Events, plus countless makerspaces, civic initiatives, art projects, and community gatherings around the world.

Since the beginning, Burning Man has explored a simple but powerful idea: many of life's most meaningful experiences come not from consuming, but from creating together. Burning Man's anniversary is a celebration of four decades of creative culture, and an invitation to imagine what we can build together over the next forty years.

"Burning Man started with a simple act of gathering, creating, and inviting others to join in," said Marian Goodell, CEO of Burning Man Project. "Forty years later, that invitation remains open. Wherever you are, create something. Gather together in ways that reflect your own communities and creativity. Make art. Contribute to something larger than yourself. The next chapter of Burning Man will be written by those who participate."

On June 21, Burning Man Project is inviting participants around the world to contribute to a global solstice celebration as collaborators, builders, artists, and friends. Create a moment of connection with others and celebrate what participation has brought to your life, your community, and the wider world. We invite you to capture moments and share them on social media using #next40burningman.

More information about the global solstice celebration and the origins of Burning Man can be found in our latest post on the Burning Man Journal. Looking for 2026 ticket information? Head to tickets.burningman.org - tickets are currently available through STEP, and more sales are coming up.

About Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project is the nonprofit that produces the annual event in Black Rock City, and works year-round in service to the Burning Man cultural movement. Burning Man Project brings people together, champions innovation, artistry, and creativity, and shares knowledge through storytelling. Together with the global Burning Man community, Burning Man Project is advancing a more creative, connected, and thriving society.

CONTACT INFO:

Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Burning Man Project