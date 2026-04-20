BURNING MAN 2026 MAIN SALE TICKET REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Best Chance for Lowest Price Tickets; Sale Begins April 29

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Register now for a gathering unlike any festival or communal event in the world. Burning Man Project has opened registration for the 2026 Main Sale, inviting participants to help create Black Rock City—an ephemeral metropolis of more than 70,000 participants from over 100 countries that rises from the Nevada desert and disappears without a trace just days later. This year's event will be guided by the theme of Axis Mundi, inviting participants to build art, camps, and mutant vehicles while fostering connection and community.

Registration is required, and you don't want to miss out on the Best Burning Man ever. The Main Sale is the primary opportunity to secure tickets at a range of price points—offering access to an experience that can't be replicated, streamed, or revisited later.

"Black Rock City is a place people build together—through art, generosity, and shared effort," said Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell. "Its ephemerality is part of what makes it powerful. You can't come later—you have to show up and be part of it. Each year offers a new chance to participate in something larger than yourself."

Main Sale Details:

Registration is required

Sale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 12pm Pacific

An interest-free payment plan is available

Burning Man's tiered and flexible ticket model reflects a culture of shared contribution, where participants support one another and help make Black Rock City possible across a range of price points:

$775: "pay your way" tickets

$975, $1,500, and $3,000 "give the gift" tickets

A limited number of $675 and $550 "get the gift" tickets are available

All tickets provide equal access to the event

Vehicle passes are $165

Additional programs expand access and participation across the global community:

Ticket Aid makes $250 reduced-price tickets available to participants on limited incomes.

Renaissance taps connectors to invite networks, inspired groups, and collectives to bring their magic to Black Rock City

Resilience makes tickets available to those who have been impacted by natural disasters or geopolitical conflict.

Black Rock City and the creative Burning Man culture do not exist without the people who build it. Registration is the first step.

For full details visit https://burningman.org/black-rock-city/ticketing-information or email [email protected].

About Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project is the nonprofit that produces the annual event in Black Rock City, and works year-round in service to the Burning Man cultural movement. Burning Man Project brings people together, champions innovation, artistry, and creativity, and shares knowledge through storytelling. Together with the global Burning Man community, Burning Man Project is advancing a more creative, connected, and thriving society.

CONTACT INFO:

Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Burning Man Project