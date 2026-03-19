BURNING MAN PROJECT ANNOUNCES 75 ART HONORARIA PROJECTS

75 Projects from 15 Countries To Transform Black Rock City 2026 into a Shared Work of Global Creative Expression; Ticket Registration Opens April 20

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the art of Black Rock City rises from the desert — and disappears without a trace. Burning Man Project today announced the recipients of its 2026 Honoraria Art Grants, funding 75 projects that will only ever be experienced side by side for just one week, at the nonprofit's annual gathering from August 30-September 7 in Black Rock City, Nevada. As part of the nonprofit's nearly $6 million in annual funding for the arts across Black Rock City, Fly Ranch, year-round community events, the wider Regional Network, and institutional & municipal partnerships through additional grants, artist backing, knowledge-sharing, and more, Burning Man Project's Honoraria Program in 2026 is funding 75 art pieces with $1.3 million in grants.

Art of every kind creates awe, inspiration, and human connection. Black Rock City annually hosts nearly 400 art pieces in a temporary metropolis with more than 70,000 participants from 100+ countries, making it one of the largest art events in the world.

"From octopi to treehouses to a flame-breathing garden gnome, this year's Honoraria projects capture the spirit of imagination that defines Black Rock City," said Katie Hazard, Director of Art at Burning Man Project. "I love how we support monumental-scale works alongside smaller, more intimate experiences, from both experienced artists and even a handful that are completely new to Black Rock City."

Honoraria art will be coming to Black Rock City from 15 countries — including Australia, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, New Zealand, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam — and 17 US states.

The nonprofit's 2026 Honoraria selections reflect a focus on connection and shared experience, with many projects aimed at bridging differences and fostering togetherness in a divisive time. This artist group also includes a broad range of perspectives, values, and experience levels: 25% of projects are led by artists of color, 7% are first-time Black Rock City participants, and more than ever incorporate sustainability-focused design or materials.

This year's Axis Mundi theme inspired an outpouring of creativity, with 41 tree-themed proposals submitted to the Honoraria program (six of which were selected), alongside other interpretations such as mountains and the human body. 14 projects plan to incorporate fire or flame effects to transform the desert landscape after dark.

There are many compelling stories within this year's Honoraria selections. Nearly half the projects have a lead artist who identifies as a woman or nonbinary, including "QUEEN: Quantum Universal Epic Era Now!," a reclining sculpture of a midlife woman that is powerful, expansive, and unapologetically claiming space. Other works reflect the global and cross-cultural spirit of the event. "Do Baskets Dream of Shores or Sea," led by a 70% BIPOC crew, features traditional Vietnamese basket boats (thúng chài), handwoven and painted on the coast of Vietnam before traveling to the Black Rock Desert. And it wouldn't be Burning Man without the whimsical and fun: participants will discover playful works like "Fire Gnome," a 30-foot garden gnome that emits controlled bursts of flame from its mouth, and "Purrmaid," a kinetic and adorable half cat/half mermaid that tells the ecological story of kelp forests.

The program also highlights next-generation and first-time artists: a Romanian artist is sourcing branches and roots from Fly Ranch, a 5.6-square-mile rural hub in Nevada for interactive art, community participation, and public benefit, to create "Elemental Dragon," planned to rise approximately 9 feet tall and 40 feet long, while "Open Arms," a large soft sculpture designed as a place to rest and connect, comes from a next-generation Mexican-American artist traveling from El Paso, Texas for his first journey to the playa.

Anyone can bring art to Burning Man! The vast majority of the roughly 400 art installations in Black Rock City are self-funded, and a grant isn't required to bring art to the playa. From large-scale sculptures to small creative artworks, each piece helps transform the desert from a blank canvas into a shared masterpiece of Communal Effort. Registering art enables artists to receive support and mentorship via a dedicated Artist Liaison, on-playa services including heavy equipment, and allows art to be featured in the WhatWhereWhen, on the Burning Man Project website, on Black Rock City art tours, and more. Registration for art on the open playa is open now through May 20, 2026, and must be completed online, while smaller-scale project registration for walk-in projects 10' or less takes place in Black Rock City, at the ARTery daily, between 9 am and 6 pm. Art in camps does not need to be registered.

For more information, read our announcement on the Burning Man Journal. A full listing of 2026 Honoraria pieces is available on the Journal post. A folder with renderings of the 2026 Honoraria recipient pieces can be found here. If you are interested in a rendering that is not in the folder, email us at [email protected].

And in case you missed it, two major artworks that help define the landscape and spirit of Black Rock City have been announced: the 2026 Man Pavilion, Cryptomeria, and the 2026 Temple, Temple of the Moon. Learn more about each here: 2026 Man Pavilion, Cryptomeria; 2026 Temple, Temple of the Moon.

Looking for 2026 ticket information? Head to tickets.burningman.org. The Main Sale registration opens on April 20 and the sale begins April 29.

About Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project is the nonprofit that produces the annual event in Black Rock City, and works year-round in service to the Burning Man cultural movement. Burning Man Project brings people together, champions innovation, artistry, and creativity, and shares knowledge through storytelling. Together with the global Burning Man community, Burning Man Project is advancing a more creative, connected, and thriving society.

CONTACT INFO:

Leslie Moyer

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Burning Man Project