BURNING MAN PROJECT ANNOUNCES BLACK ROCK CITY 2026 TICKET INFO WITH OPPORTUNITIES TO SUPPORT ART & PARTICIPATION

Sunrise Sale Feb. 4 is the Best Chance to Secure Your Spot & Fuel Connection and Joy at Global Gathering; Ticket Registration Opens Jan. 26

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burning Man Project has announced sale information for tickets to the 2026 Burning Man event. The nonprofit's annual gathering in Black Rock City, Nevada will again bring together over 70,000 participants from more than 100 countries, this time under the theme of Axis Mundi , to build art, camps, and mutant vehicles, and create connection and joy.

"Burning Man in Black Rock City is the most unique event on the planet, bringing art, creativity, and innovation together to the blank canvas of the Nevada desert," Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell said. "Over the past 40 years, the culture has grown and millions of people have participated in and been impacted by Burning Man around the world - this is so inspiring and makes us so excited to once again build Black Rock City with the international Burning Man community."

The spirit of gifting within Burning Man culture is represented in Black Rock City's tiered and flexible ticket model, which gives participants the chance to "pay your way" at $775 or "give the gift" at higher price points, the proceeds from which subsidize "get the gift" reduced-priced tickets in later sales and help to make participation in Black Rock City a reality for more people.

Secure your spot and impact the collective experience of others by participating in the first 2026 Black Rock City Sale, the Sunrise Sale:

Tickets include: $775 "pay your way" tickets, and "give the gift" $975, $1,500, and $3,000 tickets.

A limited number of $675 "get the gift" tickets will be available.

Registration is required and is open from Jan. 26 through Feb. 3 at 12pm Pacific.

Sale begins Feb. 4 at 12pm Pacific.

New this year, a payment plan is available.

All tickets, regardless of price, grant participants the same thing — entry to co-create the annual gathering.

Subsequent spring & summer sales and related ticket tiers will be based on tier availability.

"Pay your way" tickets cover the cost per attendee and "give the gift" tickets, like charitable nonprofit contributions to Burning Man Project, fund breathtaking interactive and participatory art and ensure that Black Rock City continues to thrive as a place of Radical Self-expression and fun.

Generous support also makes possible the Ticket Aid, Renaissance, and Resilience programs. Back again in 2026:

The Ticket Aid program will make $250 reduced-price tickets available to participants on limited incomes.

The Renaissance program taps connectors to invite networks, inspired groups, and collectives to bring their magic to Black Rock City

The Resilience program again makes tickets available to those who have recently been impacted by natural disaster or geopolitical conflict.

All three of these options will open late-February. The Stewards Sale for core event contributors will take place in March, and the Main Sale will take place in April. Burning Man Project expects to sell all tickets in the Sunrise, Main and Stewards sales, so grab your tickets now!

Full details on ticket sales, ticketing programs, pricing, FAQs and the purchase process can be found at https://burningman.org/black-rock-city/ticketing-information/ . For all questions, email [email protected] .

