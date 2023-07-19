Burning Man Rv Rentals Offered by Top SoCal Rv Rental Company, RvFunRental for 2023 and 2024 Festivals

News provided by

RvFunRental

19 Jul, 2023, 08:07 ET

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top rated Southern California luxury rv rental company, Rv Fun Rental, reveals its inventory for Luxury Motorhomes and Trailers for the Burning Man Festival Event are halfway SOLD OUT!

Burning Man Festival Friendly Luxury Rv's – RV Rental for the Burning Man event. Call/Text 858-245-0936 (24/7) or visit RvFunRental.com

Continue Reading
RvFunRental
RvFunRental
RvFunRental
RvFunRental

Every year crowds descend on Black Rock City, a temporary city in Nevada erected for Burning Man. It's a crowded event which celebrates cultural diversity and self-expression, and a Burning Man RV rental will help you get the most out of it.

Book Your RV Early

Of course, with so many people all in one place, getting a dependable luxury rv to enjoy the festival is important.

Pricing for Burning Man Festival Rv Rentals range:
* Luxury RV – $15K and up (Super C, Class A, Large 10+ Sleepers)

* Travel Trailer -$10K15K

* Basic RV Rental – between $5K and $10K

Lots of people will be looking for RV rentals for Burning Man. However, if you get in early, you will get the rv that you need.

Burning RV Rental Tips

You need to plan ahead to get the most out of a Burning Man RV Rental. Which is why we have a few tips from Burning Man veterans:

* Only use your generator when you need to as they use up a lot of gas. A damp towel put over the ceiling vent will help cool the air coming into your RV.

* Top up your batteries. You can rent an RV which has solar panels or take along your own to hook them up directly.

* It can get windy at Burning Man. For this reason, you should park on the edge of the campsite. Your fellow campers will enjoy the windbreak. Bring tape for windows.

About RvFunRental.com
RvFunRental is Southern California's Top Rated Luxury Rv Rental Company with thousands of guests adventuring over the last decade. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RvFunRental.com provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income with our rv rental income consignment program. For more information, visit RvFunRental.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @RvFunRental. -Happy Camping!

Media Contact:
Matt Smith
858-245-0936

SOURCE RvFunRental

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.