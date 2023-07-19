Burning Man Rv Rentals Offered by Top SoCal Rv Rental Company, RvFunRental for 2023 and 2024 Festivals

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top rated Southern California luxury rv rental company, Rv Fun Rental , reveals its inventory for Luxury Motorhomes and Trailers for the Burning Man Festival Event are halfway SOLD OUT!

Every year crowds descend on Black Rock City, a temporary city in Nevada erected for Burning Man. It's a crowded event which celebrates cultural diversity and self-expression, and a Burning Man RV rental will help you get the most out of it.

Book Your RV Early

Of course, with so many people all in one place, getting a dependable luxury rv to enjoy the festival is important.

Pricing for Burning Man Festival Rv Rentals range:

* Luxury RV – $15K and up (Super C, Class A, Large 10+ Sleepers)

* Travel Trailer -$10K – 15K

* Basic RV Rental – between $5K and $10K

Lots of people will be looking for RV rentals for Burning Man. However, if you get in early, you will get the rv that you need.

Burning RV Rental Tips

You need to plan ahead to get the most out of a Burning Man RV Rental. Which is why we have a few tips from Burning Man veterans:

* Only use your generator when you need to as they use up a lot of gas. A damp towel put over the ceiling vent will help cool the air coming into your RV.

* Top up your batteries. You can rent an RV which has solar panels or take along your own to hook them up directly.

* It can get windy at Burning Man. For this reason, you should park on the edge of the campsite. Your fellow campers will enjoy the windbreak. Bring tape for windows.

About RvFunRental.com

RvFunRental is Southern California's Top Rated Luxury Rv Rental Company with thousands of guests adventuring over the last decade. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RvFunRental.com provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income with our rv rental income consignment program . For more information, visit RvFunRental.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @RvFunRental. -Happy Camping!

