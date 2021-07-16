Burns & Levinson Adds Seven Lateral Hires

BOSTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has added six lateral attorneys – Lauren Barrett, Naveed Cheraghchi, Alex Harrington, Gustav Stickley, Emily Weber, and Christopher Wurster – to its team. Jeremy Rashid, Ph.D. has also joined the firm as a U.S. patent agent and European patent attorney.

Lauren Barrett is an associate in the Business Law Group, where she primarily specializes in transactions related to general capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital financing. She joined the firm after working in-house at a large asset management company. She received her L.L.M from Boston University School of Law in 2018, her J.D. from the University of Illinois – Chicago, John Marshall Law School in 2017, and her B.S. from Suffolk University in 2013.

Naveed Cheraghchi is an associate in the Business Law Group, primarily working in M&A and venture capital. He joined Burns & Levinson from a mid-size law firm where his practice was focused on M&A. He earned his J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2019 and his B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2016.

Alex Harrington is an associate in the firm's Private Client Group, where he will continue to focus his practice on fiduciary litigation related to complex estate and trust matters. He previously worked in-house at a regional insurance defense firm. He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Children Center for Communications/Beverly School for the Deaf. He received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law in 2015 and his B.A. from Elon University in 2011.

Gustav Stickley is an associate in the Business Law Group and Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, where he focuses his practice on corporate matters and governance, M&A, finance, securities, and lending. He joined the firm from Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP, where he represented lenders and borrowers in complex debt finance transactions. He earned his J.D., summa cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2018 and his B.A. from Endicott College in 2014.

Emily Weber is an associate in the Divorce and Family Law Group and has over a decade of experience in family law. Before joining the firm, she was an attorney at Mavrides Law. She is the president-elect of the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2010 and her B.A. from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in 2007.

Christopher Wurster is an associate in the Business Litigation and Employment Group, where he will continue to represent individuals in cases involving discrimination, harassment, disability accommodations, retaliation, wage and hour issues, and breach of contract as well counseling clients on employment related agreements. He joined Burns & Levinson from a small Boston-area firm where he built and managed the employment law practice. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2010 and his B.A. from Columbia University in 2002.

Jeremy Rashid, Ph.D. is a U.S. patent agent and European patent attorney in the firm's Intellectual Property Group, where he will continue to focus on drafting and prosecuting U.S., European and international patent applications, advising clients on freedom to operate issues, and assessing patent infringement and validity. He joined the firm from White & Case LLP where he represented the global firm in European patent matters before the European Patent Office. Rashid has also spent several years practicing in London prior to moving to the U.S. He received his certificate in intellectual property law from the University of London Queen Mary in England in 2010, his Ph.D. in 2007 and master's degree in 2003 in electrical engineering from the University of Cambridge in England and his B.S. in engineering from the National University of Singapore in 2002.

