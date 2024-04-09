Burns & Levinson Adds Three Attorneys in Private Client Group

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP announced today that Jennifer Laucirica and Peter Thomas have joined the firm's Private Client Group as Of Counsel and Justin McCarthy has joined as an Associate. The attorneys will be members of the Private Client Group's Trusts & Estates and Fiduciary Litigation practice groups.

Laucirica brings 24 years of experience to her new role, most recently serving as Assistant General Counsel at Kensington Investments Company, Inc. In addition to her in-house counsel roles, Laucirica spent nearly 20 years honing her craft in the Probate/Fiduciary Litigation and Trusts & Estate groups at both large and small law firms in the Boston area, including Orsi Arone Rothenberg Turner, LLP; Goodwin Procter LLP; and Cushing & Dolan. She started her career at State Street Bank and Trust Company in the Estate Settlement Department. She will continue to focus her practice on probate law, fiduciary litigation, and estate and trust administration. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 1999 and her B.S., cum laude, from Northeastern University in 1993.

Thomas has over six years of experience in probate law and fiduciary litigation. He will continue to focus his practice on guardianship and conservatorship proceedings, estate and trust litigation, will contests, undue influence, capacity and financial exploitation matters, and equity actions. Before joining Burns & Levinson, he was a Partner at Cohen Clearly, P.C., where he started his law career. Thomas received his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth in 2014 and he simultaneously earned his J.D. from the University of Massachusetts School of Law and M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Charlton College of Business in 2017.

McCarthy has over 10 years of experience in trusts and estate administration and probate law. He previously was a Senior Associate at Cody, Cody & McCarthy, LLC. He will continue to concentrate on advising estate administrators and beneficiaries on estate administration and probate processes. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2013 and his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2006.

