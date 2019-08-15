Burns & Levinson Announces 32 Attorneys Selected for Best Lawyers in America® 2020

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that 32 attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America®. We proudly congratulate the firm's recognized attorneys for 2020:

Ronald P. Barriere (Family Law)

Brian D. Bixby (Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates)

Laura L. Carroll (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

Cornelius J. Chapman (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law)

Richard Coen (Municipal Law)

Sean O. Coffey (Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental)

Clifford R. Cohen (Trusts and Estates)

Jerry Cohen (Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law)

Elizabeth G. Crowley (Family Law)

Lisa M. Cukier (Family Law, Trusts and Estates)

Robert D. Friedman (Commercial Litigation)

Francine Gardikas (Family Law)

Mary Katherine Geraghty (Employment Law – Individuals)

Steven C. Goodwin (Trusts and Estates)

Lawrence G. Green (Commercial Litigation)

Evelyn A. Haralampu (Employee Benefits [ERISA] Law)

Eric G. Kaviar (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

Dennis J. Kelly (Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar)

Michael D. MacClary (Real Estate Law)

Joseph M. Maraia (Copyright Law)

Paul R. Mastrocola (Litigation – Labor and Employment)

Andrew J. Merken (Corporate Law)

Ronda P. Moore (Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice, Patent Law)

Deborah J. Peckham (Litigation- Intellectual Property)

David P. Rosenblatt (Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental)

Paul M.­ Sanford (Litigation – Trusts and Estates)

Mark Schonfeld (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

Laura R. Studen (Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment)

George N. Tobia, Jr. (Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television, Entertainment Law – Music)

Donald E. Vaughan (Real Estate Law)

Josef B. Volman (Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships])

Ellen J. Zucker (Commercial Litigation)

