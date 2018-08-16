Burns & Levinson Announces 33 Attorneys Selected for Best Lawyers in America 2019

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that 33 attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

We proudly congratulate the firm's recognized attorneys for 2019:

Ronald P. Barriere (Family Law)

Brian D. Bixby (Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates)

Laura L. Carroll (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

Cornelius J. Chapman (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law)

Richard Coen (Municipal Law)

Sean O. Coffey (Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental)

Clifford R. Cohen (Trusts and Estates)

Jerry Cohen (Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law)

Elizabeth G. Crowley (Family Law)

Lisa M. Cukier (Family Law, Trusts and Estates)

Robert D. Friedman (Commercial Litigation)

Mary Katherine Geraghty (Employment Law – Individuals)

Steven C. Goodwin (Trusts and Estates)

Lawrence G. Green (Commercial Litigation)

Evelyn A. Haralampu (Employee Benefits [ERISA] Law)

Renee Inomata (Employment Law – Management)

Eric G. Kaviar (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

Dennis J. Kelly (Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar)

Michael D. MacClary (Real Estate Law)

Joseph M. Maraia (Copyright Law)

Peter F. McLaughlin (Privacy and Data Security Law)

Howard D. Medwed (Tax Law)

Andrew J. Merken (Corporate Law)

Ronda P. Moore (Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice, Patent Law)

Deborah J. Peckham (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

David P. Rosenblatt (Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental)

Paul M. Sanford (Litigation – Trusts and Estates)

Mark Schonfeld (Litigation – Intellectual Property)

Laura R. Studen (Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment)

George N. Tobia, Jr. (Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television, Entertainment Law – Music)

Donald E. Vaughan (Real Estate Law)

Josef B. Volman (Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships])

Ellen J. Zucker (Commercial Litigation)

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric, and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national, and international clients. We are a full-service law firm, with more than 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation /dispute resolution, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

